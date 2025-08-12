John McEnroe Sparks Hollywood Buzz After Timothée Chalamet’s Surprise Shoutout Amid US Open Swing

John McEnroe has always been an entertainer on and off the court. Few names in tennis command as much respect and intrigue as this 66-year-old American tennis legend. Known for his unmatched skill, fiery personality, and unforgettable rivalries, McEnroe transformed the sport both on and off the court. Whether it be his artistry with the racket in his hand or his outspoken commentary after retirement, his legacy continues to inspire and entertain generations of fans, cementing his place among the greatest of all time in the game.

Talking about his legacy in the sport, apart from winning seven Grand Slam titles in his 16-year-long singles career, John McEnroe was ranked as the world number one in men’s singles by the ATP for 170 weeks. McEnroe was best known during his playing days for his incredible shot-making and volleying skills, and also for his insane rivalries with players like Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors. Other than that, there have been several occasions when he landed himself in troubled waters for his confrontational on-court behavior with umpires and tennis authorities. Perhaps that’s why he was also labeled as tennis’s bad boy.

John McEnroe’s tennis journey is not just about winning titles and achieving milestones. It was more like a drama, which is worth putting up on display for all the tennis fans who hadn’t had the chance to see him play. There have been two films focusing on John McEnroe: a 2022 documentary also named ‘McEnroe’ and a 2017 narrative film titled ‘Borg vs McEnroe.’ Are we now going to witness a biopic featuring this tennis great? Well, the 29-year-old American and French actor, Timothée Chalamet, recently shared a tweet featuring John McEnroe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That picture represented John McEnroe’s heroics at the 1981 Wimbledon, and there was a writing on that picture which read, “DREAM BIG.” Seeing that post from the actor sparked major speculations among the fans.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Some of them asked, “Is he doing a McEnroe biopic ???”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few of them wrote, “It never occurred to me that Chalamet could play McEnroe in a biopic one day…”

Others stated, “This is gonna be how we find out Timmy starting in a John McEnroe biopic or smth.”

Questions were plenty, with most of them asking, “John McEnroe biopic?????”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of them even wrote, “I want to see you as a tennis player 🙂‍↔️”