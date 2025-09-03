John McEnroe Told to “Shut Up” During Heated Novak Djokovic-Taylor Fritz US Open Clash

“I think I’ve become a better player who can compete and create chances,” said Taylor Fritz ahead of his clash with nemesis Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, boasting a flawless 10-0 record over Fritz, remains an unshaken wall. Fritz wants to win, but stepping into the lion’s den has its price. Djokovic has torn down his defenses like crumbling towers, hunting his 11th straight triumph. And just when the tension peaked, John McEnroe stirred the pot with his commentary, only to be ripped apart by the community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

John McEnroe has been to tennis what Joe Rogan is to the UFC, a voice that defined the sport for years. But even legends have their expiry date, and lately, the tennis community has started noticing cracks in his commentary. At one point, McEnroe confidently stated, “Momentum killers, drop shots. Drive you absolutely crazy as a player.” Chris Fowler quickly chimed in, “So is a double fault, though.” McEnroe backtracked, insisting, “That’s what I said.” Fowler pressed him again, “I thought you said drop shots.” To which McEnroe awkwardly responded, “No.”

This fallout during the live match caught fans off guard, as many urged him to stay silent throughout the game. But this isn’t the first time John McEnroe has faced such backlash. After 25 years in the commentary box, people seem tired of his takes. Earlier at Wimbledon, McEnroe was completely called out by Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, who wrote, “He has given the (Wimbledon) viewer about as much information as a couple of air compressors, complete with the irritating hissing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She didn’t stop there, as she listed multiple instances where John McEnroe’s commentary appeared downright disinterested and unprepared. One such instance unfolded at the French Open, when tensions flared behind the scenes after McEnroe strolled in late to the live studio broadcast, leaving his cohosts visibly annoyed. Then there was the eyebrow-raising moment during a match when McEnroe declared Grigor Dimitrov’s serve as “the biggest one he’s ever hit,” a bold claim that didn’t quite hold up, considering a faster rocket had already been unleashed earlier in the same tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It must be noted that Jenkins is McEnroe’s biggest critic. Time and again, the community has called out McEnroe for lapses in his commentary, and it appears that at the US Open, they’ve had enough.

AD

Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz match witnesses unprecedented lashout on John McEnroe’s commentary

At the start, one fan pointed out an unusual sight — McEnroe seemingly giving tips to Fritz’s coach, who was already on the back foot against Novak Djokovic. The fan questioned the fairness of it all, saying, “How is it fair or legal at all for McEnroe to be giving Fritz’s coach advice DURING THE MATCH?? I’ve never seen that before.” As the commentary continued, frustration only grew. One exasperated viewer declared, “McEnroe should just shut up all together but, alas, we are not that lucky.”

Another chimed in with a sharp reminder of the sport’s etiquette: “Somebody should tell commentator John McEnroe to shut up when ball is in play. This is tennis.” McEnroe has been a staple in the tennis world for decades, seems to be facing a turning point. According to Jenkins, his apparent disinterest in preparing for the new wave of tennis talent has left him lagging behind newer announcers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The backlash didn’t stop there. One frustrated fan admitted they couldn’t even make sense of his words over the chaos: “Are we really expected to hear McEnroe over the din of the crowd? I didn’t think so.” And to top it all off, a fan delivered a cheeky jab that had social media chuckling: “John McEnroe could make a good Boston sports radio host with all that useless blather.”

With the hate coming from all directions now, will John McEnroe change his commentary to a more fact-based and fair approach? Well, we’ll have to wait and see whether he changes it or not.