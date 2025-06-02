John McEnroe’s Brother Sends Strong Message to America After French Open Broadcasting Backlash

As Roland Garros made its historic leap from NBC and Peacock to TNT, TBS, and truTV under a massive $650 million Warner Bros. Discovery deal, TNT Sports executive Craig Barry expressed his optimism a couple of days ago, “I think we’re at a little bit of a crossroads or a renaissance with tennis. You have a lot of young, super, athletic, potential superstars, both, on the international side, on the U.S. side.” Yet, amid the transition, fans voiced dissatisfaction with TNT’s new commentary panel. Amid the backlash, John McEnroe’s brother, Patrick McEnroe, fired back at critics, defending the coverage after both McEnroes were slammed online for their less-than-stellar commentary debut at the French Open. Wondering what the American said?

TNT’s coverage of the Roland Garros has faced criticism from the outset of the tournament. A major flash point came on May 25, when Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell ceremony was not broadcast in the US, with the network instead showing Frances Tiafoe’s match. Former top seed Andy Roddick expressed his disappointment on his podcast, “Served with Andy Roddick,” saying, “I would have liked to have watched the ceremony live. No disrespect to Frances Tiafoe, but Frances is going to play a lot of Grand Slam matches. I think we’re only going to have one Rafa ceremony.”

The backlash from fans hasn’t let up either. One viewer slammed the channel, writing, “Really @TNT? A bazillion French Open matches going on and every time I look up, you’re showing talking heads. You ever going to show tennis on your tennis program?” While TNT promised to air over 900 matches, fans have argued that the broadcaster has failed at execution. Another frustrated viewer added, “It’s horrible and comical at the same time. Smh.” And as the criticism extended to the commentary team, Patrick McEnroe responded, taking a direct jab at a fan who questioned the McEnroe brothers’ presence on the panel.

One tennis fan, using the handle “rando sports guy,” on X, didn’t hold back when he launched a scathing tweet aimed directly at the McEnroe brothers. Tagging Patrick McEnroe yesterday, the fan wrote, “@PatrickMcEnroe exactly how f—— bad do you have to be to keep your job. You and your brother need to f— off and let a new younger crew take over. No one watching today wants to hear about Lendal or any other long ago players.” The tweet quickly gained traction online, prompting a sharp reply from Patrick McEnroe himself, who answered back with, “And thx for watching ‘rando’…..”

For the readers, TNT Sports’ on-air lineup for the Roland Garros features a mix of familiar names and fresh faces. Hosting duties are handled by Adam Lefkoe, with tennis analysis from legends and pros including Andre Agassi, Coco Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens, Chris Eubanks, and John McEnroe.

For fans across the UK, TNT is handling the broadcast, while Eurosport holds coverage rights throughout the rest of Europe (excluding France). There, viewers hear from hosts like Rachel Stringer, Craig Doyle, and Laura Robson, and analysts including Nick Mullins, Naomi Cavaday, Anne Keothavong, and Miles Maclagan. The commentary booth is stacked with renowned voices, including Mats Wilander, Alex Corretja, Tim Henman, and Boris Becker.

In addition, TNT Sports has deployed its full array of resources in Paris, delivering comprehensive coverage. TruTV hosts the whip-around show “The Rally at Roland-Garros”, anchored by Patrick McEnroe and Mark Petchey, pulling from livestream feeds and tying it all together with a unified graphics package.

But for those thinking complaints are limited to the commentator panel, think again! It goes much deeper!

Stubbs slams missing subtitles during Nadal’s farewell speech

Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros provided an emotional send-off for Rafael Nadal, the stadium awash with fans in orange “Merci Rafa” shirts expressing their deep appreciation. The moment Rafa walked in, the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating his legacy. The highlight? The reunion of the iconic ‘Big 4’, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, who came together to honor their longtime rival.

Nadal’s farewell speech, spoken in Spanish, English, and French, touched many. However, the lack of subtitles for online viewers meant they missed a key moment. Rennae Stubbs voiced what many felt when she posted on X: “Thank god for google translate!” For an event of such magnitude, fans expected better accessibility, especially in a sport followed by a multilingual, global audience. Isn’t it?

Stubbs wasn’t alone in her reaction. Fans around the world expressed disappointment, saying the lack of translation dulled the emotional power of Nadal’s words. Stubbs had already raised a similar concern during Nadal’s speech at the Davis Cup as well, his final match after 23 years. She tweeted, “Hey TC, some people can understand Spanish. So let’s hear it, no matter what! I mean no offense to the commentators, but get some Spanish interpretation on the screen. I’m livid,” aiming at the Tennis Channel then.

Considering the wave of fan reactions, what are your thoughts on the overall commentary and broadcast experience of Roland Garros? Share your views down below!