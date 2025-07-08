Taylor Fritz Reacts on Injury Scare After Toughest Wimbledon Match of His Career: “Had to Fight”

American tennis star Taylor Fritz is looking unstoppable at the moment. Fresh off winning the Eastbourne Open, the 27-year-old is into the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships after a sensational win over Karen Khachanov in four sets. Fritz overcame a mid-match slump to get the better of his Russian opponent 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4). During the post-match interview, he revealed how he made a comeback after losing the third set tamely and with the momentum being against him.

Fritz even suffered from foot blisters in the middle of the match and had to take a medical timeout. Talking about it, he said, “It’s totally fine, it’s pretty common. A lot of players take a jab on their feet so that it doesn’t get irritated.”

Subsequently, he opened up about a crucial moment that changed the course of the match, saying, “He definitely played better but I think I gave him a lot of hope with not the best game to start the third set but I never really had the match change so drastically where I felt so in control, playing great, serving great. Then I don’t know where I started making mistakes. I couldn’t miss and then all of a sudden I’m making mistakes. I really had to fight to get that break back in the fourth and bring the match to neutral.”

This is a developing story…