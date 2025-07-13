Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2025 Final: Who Are Royal Box Guests for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner

It is the final breath of Wimbledon 2025, the last Sunday, sun hanging soft above Centre Court. Beneath its green quiet lies the thrum of something ancient. Today, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner step onto the grass not just to win, but to etch their names into that long, whispering lineage of tennis gods. Alcaraz, who grew into a king too quickly, now hunts what only legends dare dream: the “double double,” a second straight French Open and Wimbledon sweep. And Sinner? He returns with scars, still carrying the ghosts of Roland-Garros. But beyond the chalked lines and forehands, another ritual unfolds.

On July 13, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official news page confirmed on X that Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will attend today’s men’s singles final, a tradition as closely watched as the match itself. Since 2016, Princess Kate has served as the Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a role she inherited from Queen Elizabeth II, showing both her personal love for the sport and her public duties.

After all, Wimbledon is more than just a tennis tournament; it’s a cornerstone of British culture. The Royal Box at Centre Court, in place since 1922, has welcomed everyone from monarchs and prime ministers to global icons, and today’s guest list continues that legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joining the royal couple may be other familiar faces from the monarchy. Princess Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Earl of Snowdon were all spotted during the semi-finals and are expected to be back in the Royal Box today. And then there’s the celebrity sparkle.

AD

A string of A-listers who were seen during the semi-finals are expected to return today: Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rami Malek, and Leonardo DiCaprio among them. Others who’ve been seen throughout the tournament include Hugh Grant, Emma Bunton, Jodie Foster, Cara Delevingne, Hayley Atwell, Luke Evans, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Isaacs, Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach.

But what makes a final truly unforgettable, the trophy or the tenderness? As Wimbledon 2025 builds to its grand finale, all eyes are on Princess Kate, set to present the winner’s trophy. But it was yesterday’s quiet moment that lingered: after Amanda Anisimova’s heartbreaking loss, the Princess stepped forward, offering a few kind words. What? Yes!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The moment that stilled Centre Court at Wimbledon

On Saturday, the sun leaned softly on Centre Court, but what stirred the air wasn’t just the tennis. It was the return of a woman the nation had been waiting for. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, stepped into the Royal Box, not just to fulfill a royal role, but to quietly mark her first public appearance at Wimbledon 2025, nearly six months after revealing she was undergoing cancer treatment. But the welcome she received needed no official words.

The crowd rose to its feet, clapping, cheering, and sending something deeper than protocol toward her, a gesture that seemed to catch even her off guard. In that long applause was an unspoken thank-you, not for duty, but for returning. When the women’s match was over, a merciless 6–0, 6–0 win by Iga Swiatek, it was not the trophy presentation that held the court’s breath, but what came just after. Standing across from Swiatek was Amanda Anisimova, crumpled in defeat, her face barely holding composure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it was Princess Kate who crossed the small, silent distance, leaned in, and offered her a few quiet words. It wasn’t staged. It didn’t need to be. The cameras barely caught it, but the crowd felt it, that unmistakable note of human grace. She had come to hand over a trophy. But in that fleeting moment, it was empathy, not silver, that mattered more. Wimbledon is known for its history, its rituals, and its royalty. But sometimes, it’s the quiet in-between gestures that stay with us longest.

Relive all the Wimbledon action and full match details now on EssentiallySports.