Learner Tien Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

19-year-old Learner Tien is going as strong this year as he was in the last. Right now, he has climbed to a career-high ranking at No.48 in ATP singles. At the Australian Open, he shocked the world when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-set second-round match. That run carried him to the fourth round. And made him the youngest American to achieve the feat after Pete Sampras.

His breakout season continued as he toppled Alexander Zverev in the Acapulco quarterfinals and reached the fourth round of the National Bank Open with a win over Reilly Opelka. Tien’s growing endorsements from Wilson and Adidas push his net worth well above six figures. He is not only a promising athlete but also one of the most marketable young names in tennis at the moment.

What is Learner Tien’s net worth in 2025?

Learner Tien’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $100,000, per First Sportz. Thanks largely to the $1,704,451 he has won in career prize money, singles and doubles combined. His biggest moment so far came at the Australian Open, where reaching the fourth round earned him a massive $420,000. Needless to say that deep runs in Acapulco, Mallorca (where he defeated Ben Shelton), and the 28-match winning streak from May to July 2024 during which he captured ITF Tour titles at M15 San Diego, M14 Lakewood, and Bloomfield Hills (His first Challenger title and the biggest title of his career) have also contributed significantly to his net worth. With his game maturing and his profile rising, bigger endorsements and financial opportunities seem inevitable for the 19-year-old American.

How much prize money and career earnings does Learner Tien have?

Learner Tien has collected a total of $987,532 in prize money through his singles matches this year, while doubles have contributed $46,467 more. His big stage introduction came at the 2022 US Open, where, despite a first-round exit, he took home $80,000. The following year brought another first-round loss at the US Open, but it still added $81,500 to his earnings.

Source of Income Estimated Total Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $1,704,451 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $1,033,999 Brand Endorsements not available Business & Equity Deals not available

Which brands sponsor Learner Tien in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Learner Tien has been building his career both on and off the court since 2022, when he teamed up with Wilson and began using their rackets in tournaments. That same year, he signed with Adidas, sporting their shoes and apparel, which added to his professional image. While no new endorsements have surfaced yet, his profile is on the rise, and it is safe to say that his net worth is only going to go up.