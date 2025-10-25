‘’Leave Jannik Sinner Alone’’: Patrick Mouratoglou Unhappy With Fans Behavior as He Dishes Brutal Message

When Jannik Sinner tested positive for the banned substance, Clostebol, the Italian public and president of Italian Tennis, Angelo Binaghi, were firmly in his corner. But when Sinner recently announced his decision to skip the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna this November, Binaghi continued to be supportive. The rest of Italy, though? Not so much. Headlines blared. Fans flooded social media. Even Italian tennis legends weighed in. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Sinner said, but that didn’t stop critics from framing it as a betrayal. Still, not everyone was against him, including French coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Leave Jannik Sinner alone,” wrote Mouratoglou recently in a LinkedIn post. “That’s what I’ve been telling people since he announced he would skip the Davis Cup, at home. I’ve read that he might even skip Paris to focus on the ATP Finals, even if that no longer seems to be relevant today, based on his latest quote in Vienna.”

And yes, to some people, that sounds shocking, especially when you see him play an exhibition but not a Masters 1000 or the Davis Cup,” continued his lengthy defense of Sinner’s decision. “But let’s take a step back. I actually think it’s a good thing… For too long, tennis players have been living under a mandatory schedule. But players aren’t machines. They know their bodies…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Vienna, Austria: Tennis, ERSTE BANK OPEN 2025 Jannik Sinner ITA, Vienna, Austria, October 21, 2025. Photo VIENNA, ERSTE BANK OPEN 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp169 20251021_zea_p169_080 Copyright: xFelicexCalabrox

He added that the Davis Cup was a demanding competition. It’s one of the few chances players get to represent their country, but it is also emotionally and physically draining, particularly when you are bearing the hopes of your nation. Mouratoglou said. “It’s one of the hardest events in the sport, especially when you’re your country’s No. 1, and the pressure of victory sits on your shoulders.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though he has his supporters, critiques of Sinner have flooded the internet and print media. Ranging from accusatory front-page stories in newspapers to former Italian player Nicola Pietrangeli, who didn’t hold back: “It’s a huge slap in the face for Italian sport. I don’t understand when you say it was a difficult choice. We’re talking about playing tennis, not going to war… The goal of any athlete is to wear the blue jersey.” But here’s the thing: Sinner is human. And that’s what Mouratoglou wanted to emphasize.

So yes, fans might feel disappointed. They wanted their champion to give everything for the home crowd. But as Mouratoglou further added, “I understand the disappointment of Italian fans. But I also understand Jannik’s decision. He’s earned the right to choose what’s best for him, and that should be respected.” But even with all the outside noise, Jannik Sinner hasn’t let it disrupt his rhythm.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jannik Sinner keeps winning after the chaos of his Davis Cup withdrawal

Jannik Sinner has learned to live under the spotlight’s heat. But what makes him special is how he never lets that pressure spill onto the court. The 24-year-old Italian is currently leading the 2025 Vienna Open draw in Vienna. He easily defeated Flavio Cobolli (6-2, 7-6(4)), Alexander Bublik (6-4, 6-4), and Daniel Altmaier (6-0, 6-2), securing a semifinal matchup with Alex de Minaur, which he comfortably won in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Davis Cup drama notwithstanding, Sinner has had a solid couple of weeks: he’s just reached his 8th final of the season—the only one to do it since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16—right after pocketing $6 million at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. He hasn’t missed a beat, but even the so-called tennis machine has to fight for victories at times.

“I was a break up in the second, and he broke me back. I tried to stay strong mentally, so I am very happy about today’s performance and obviously to be in another final,” said Sinner after his victory against de Minaur. “I tried to take every day in the best possible way. It was not easy to [reach] the final here, so I’m very happy.”

After a disappointing exit in the heat of Shanghai, Sinner has looked strong in the final stretch of the season. Next, he faces Alexander Zverev in the final before heading to the Paris Masters—his final tournament before the ATP Finals in Turin. The noise never stops, even though the season is long and the body has its limits. Nevertheless, Jannik Sinner continues to play, to win, and to let his tennis speak for itself.