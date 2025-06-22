“Like a Donkey”- Andy Roddick Makes Bold Shift on 24-Year-Old American He Once Tore Into

Jenson Brooksby’s story is one of grit, redemption, and raw honesty. From smacking soft balls against a garage door at age 4 to reaching ATP finals in Newport, Atlanta, and even Dallas, his rise was swift, however unfinished. His 18-month suspension in 2023 for missed doping tests nearly derailed everything. Yet, Brooksby returned stronger, not just in form but in spirit, opening up about living with autism, a revelation that inspired countless fans and future stars. Among those moved was Andy Roddick, who once criticized him but now owns up to his mistake. And now, with Wimbledon on the horizon, Roddick stands firmly in the American’s corner, humbled and supportive.

In a recent episode of the “Tennis Channel Live” podcast, host Steve Weissman highlighted a deeply moving feature that aired on Tennis Channel just days ago, centered on Jenson Brooksby. The story will also be featured during Wimbledon coverage, shedding light on the 24-year-old American’s powerful journey with autism, something Brooksby now calls his “superpower.”

Reflecting on the piece, former US Open champion Andy Roddick shared his raw and honest thoughts. “It’s inspiring, and the thing that I love about that feature is his team celebrating what makes him different, what makes him special and how you take something that I’m sure it’s challenged him many times in his life and his coach Eric Nunez whom I played juniors with says it’s his superpower. I also felt like a donkey for commenting on Jenson Brooksby,” Roddick admitted.

He didn’t stop there. He openly discussed how he initially misjudged Brooksby, especially around the controversy of missed drug tests. “I didn’t understand how someone could miss tests for suspension when you had two, three. I am glad that he let us in on his story so that we actually know how to negotiate commentary on him. Completely changed it, I’m in awe of Jenson Brooksby, I love that he shared his story,” Roddick added, showing deep respect for Brooksby’s courage.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jenson Brooksby (USA) hits a shot in his third round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Roddick further emphasized the potential ripple effect of Brooksby’s honesty, quoting, “I am sure he will inspire many, many, many young tennis players, athletes, or people that just need to figure to look to and say, listen, if this guy can win and be on tour in professional tennis and make this into his strength, then why can’t we?”

For those unaware, Brooksby was handed an 18-month suspension in October 2023 after missing 3 drug tests within a 12-month period. He had accepted a provisional suspension in July, meaning the ban was backdated and had ended on March 3, 2024.

But it was in December last year, before his comeback, that Brooksby took a powerful step forward. On IG, he revealed, “It’s time for me to share something that I have kept quiet for my entire life. I was diagnosed on the severe end of the spectrum as a very young child. I was nonverbal until the age of four. It took 40 hours a week of intensive ABA therapy.”

The revelation 1st broke through an Associated Press interview, where Brooksby declared, “I decided it was time to tell my story. I hope this inspires families to never give up,” offering a beacon of hope for countless others facing similar battles.

And now in Mallorca, Spain, for qualifying matches, Brooksby continues to share his journey, not just as a tennis player, but as a fighter navigating life with autism.

Jenson Brooksby opens up about battling autism while staying rooted in tennis

Just 6 days before Christmas in 2024, Jenson Brooksby made a revelation that stunned and inspired the tennis world. In a heartfelt social media post, he shared a deeply personal truth: he had been diagnosed with “autism spectrum disorder (ASD)” as a child.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the American, who was non-verbal until the age of four, explained his decision to go public. “I think my desire to be able to help other people with it in certain scenarios – say, if they are trying to become a professional player – was bigger than any negative outcome I could have thought of. I really hope that future players, whether they are vocal about it or not, they at least know it’s OK for them to struggle with it and hopefully be able to explain why.”

For Brooksby, ASD meant a childhood filled with intensive therapy. “I spent about 40 hours a week with therapists to be able to even just start talking … (and) then to get better at communication and social situations,” he shared. But when words failed him, sport became his outlet, his refuge. Tennis wasn’t the only escape, though, as basketball, swimming, and track and field also helped unleash the energy building inside him.

Now, as he steps back onto the grass courts of Wimbledon after two long years, the spotlight returns. This time, not just for his game, but for his grit as well.

A deep run here won’t just boost his confidence; it will reaffirm his battle, his purpose, and the power of turning struggle into strength. Isn’t that what true champions do?