Lorenzo Sonego Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Prize Money, Sponsorships, and Endorsement Deals

As the US Open slowly begins to heat up, all eyes will be on one Jannik Sinner, fresh off his maiden Wimbledon victory. But he’s not the only Italian looking to make his mark on Flushing Meadows. Enter Lorenzo Sonego, the 30-year-old Italian who kicks off his 2025 US Open campaign against Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate in a matter of hours. While he’s had a quiet season so far (no titles or finals to his name), Sonego still has 4 career ATP titles to his name. But for now let’s focus on some of his off-court ventures. So, let’s deep dive into the financial side of Lorenzo Sonego.

What is Lorenzo Sonego’s net worth in 2025?

This figure isn’t just pulled out of thin air, it’s built on a solid foundation of career prize money, which has been climbing steadily. His total prize money now sits at a cool $8,388,582, both singles and doubles combined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Italian Open – Foro Italico, Rome, Italy – May 15, 2021 Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Guglielmo MangiapaneAs for 2025, Sonego has racked up $1,296,390, despite it being a quieter year by his standards. As for his overall net worth, there have been no credible sources indicating the total amount.

How much prize money and career earnings does Lorenzo Sonego have?

Let’s talk numbers. Lorenzo Sonego has racked up an impressive $8.4 million in career prize money as we head into the second half of the 2025 season. That’s a testament to his grit and consistency on the court over the years.

This isn’t just money from showing up; it’s been earned through some landmark performances. He’s grabbed four ATP singles titles and a couple of doubles titles too. Remember his run to the quarterfinals at the 2025 Australian Open? Those deep runs in majors pay serious dividends. He’s also been a crucial part of the Italian tennis renaissance, most notably helping his country clinch the Davis Cup back in 2023, a victory that undoubtedly came with a nice bonus.

His career-high ranking of World No. 21, which he hit back in 2021, opened doors to bigger tournaments and bigger paychecks. Every win, especially in stacked ATP events and Grand Slams, has steadily built this impressive earnings total.

Prize Money (per ESPN) Year $1,489,680 2025 $1,228,897 2024 $1,313,408 2023 $1,210,391 2022 $1,168,473 2021 $703,352 2020 $810,416 2019 $326,057 2018

Which brands sponsor Lorenzo Sonego in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Alright, so the prize money is huge, but what about the sponsors? Sonego’s brand game is just as strong. He’s got a slick portfolio of partnerships that keep his income flowing even when he’s not holding a trophy.

His most recognizable deal is with Emporio Armani’s EA7 sportswear line. You’ll always spot him on the court in their sharp, tailored kits. For his weapon of choice, he’s trusted Wilson racquets for years, specifically swinging the Wilson Blade. And on his feet? He laces up with Mizuno, a brand known for quality performance shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just the global giants, though. He’s also got support from home, with Italian companies like the Lynx Group and KoRo often appearing as sponsors on his sleeve or hat. While he was with K-Swiss earlier in his career, his current alignment with premium brands like Armani and Wilson shows how his marketability has grown with his ranking.

As Lorenzo Sonego gets ready for his first-round match against Tristan Schoolkate at the US Open, fans aren’t just watching for another win, they’re watching an athlete who has built a rock-solid financial career alongside his sporting one. Every match he plays from here on out, especially at a major like the Open, will only add to that already massive prize money total. And as long as he keeps firing off those big serves, both his ranking and his net worth are poised to keep climbing.