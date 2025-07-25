Major Blow for Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open as Crucial Team Member Opts Out

World No.1 Jannik Sinner was unmatched last season, winning two of his first slam trophies. Apart from Melbourne, he went on to capture New York, too, before the season’s culmination. Not to mention his massive leap to the No.1 spot in ATP rankings and the triumph in Turin at the ATP Finals. But do you know the common link in all of these glories? Sinner’s super coach, the one and only Darren Cahill. The former Aussie pro, ever since his induction into the Italian’s camp in 2022, has become a glue. He’s been the one guiding the World No.1 in his every step to become the next tennis legend. But now, this guiding light won’t be there.

Earlier this season, clouds of uncertainty have been looming over Cahill’s future with Sinner. And now, he has received a huge setback right before the very important US Open campaign. According to the latest report by La Repubblica, “Darren Cahill will NOT be at the US Open helping to coach Jannik Sinner,” wrote insider account Olly Tennis on X on July 25. But what’s the reason behind the head coach opting out of his role before this year’s last major? It’s been revealed that he wants to “take a short break”

That’s a heavy blow to Sinner’s plans going into the US Open. Yes, he’s been in terrific form lately. But Cahill’s impact can’t be overlooked in any way. After all, he’s been the key contributor in all of his four slam wins so far. Now the main question is: will Sinner remain without a coach in New York? Fortunately, the answer is no.

While Cahill will be absent, Sinner’s other coach, Simone Vagnozzi, will be there to assist him. Interestingly, the latter recently dropped crucial hints about Cahill’s availability moving forward. In an interaction with ATP Tour, dated July 24, Vagnozzi admitted that “nothing’s certain at the moment” regarding Cahill’s tenure in the camp. “But we’ll all be happy if Darren stays.”

But coming back to Sinner, he knows how to navigate his path to glory. Undoubtedly, he will miss out on Cahill’s key tips and suggestions, but the Italian seems ready to take on the upcoming challenge in the same way he defied odds and transformed into the new grass king on the Centre Court – besting his arch rival.

Jannik Sinner can take inspiration from Wimbledon going into the US Open

For the uninitiated, Jannik Sinner won his first three slams on hard court. On the other hand, his journey on clay has been fluctuant. It was evident in his final battle against archrival Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. In a 5-hour-29-minute marathon battle, the Italian was on the verge of clinching his maiden clay slam. But the Spaniard made a historic comeback, despite being three championship points down in the fourth set. He eventually beat the world no.1 in a five-set thriller to lift his second-straight Roland Garros trophy.

The other challenging surface for Sinner has been grass, especially at the All England Club. Prior to this season’s edition of Wimbledon, the Italian’s best run at the grass major was reaching the semis in 2023. But he was not able to progress further – until this year. While many expected Alcaraz to reestablish his grass supremacy (after 2023 and 2024), Sinner ruined his dreams.

The Italian conquered his grass challenge and beat his nemesis in the summit clash earlier this month. In four sets, he took his sweet revenge in that intense clash on the Parisian clay. His only reaction after clinching a fourth career slam was, “Wimbledon is the most special thing you can have”

Sinner will need to channel the same energy at the US Open. Perhaps his Wimbledon win can act as the biggest motivation right now. Especially during the phase when Cahill won’t be by his side during a slam – for the first time. Do you think the Italian will be able to replicate his US Open success from last season and clinch his second-straight trophy at the Arthur Ashe Stadium? Let us know in the comments below.