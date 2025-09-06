Major Update on Donald Trump’s US Open Appearance for Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Donald Trump has had a long-standing relationship with the US Open, often seen at Arthur Ashe Stadium from the 1980s all the way into the early 2010s. He was a well-known face at the tournament, a New York socialite who popped up in photos from 1987 to 2014, often talking with players and celebrities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But, you know, political reasons held him back for ten years, and then he is set to make a surprising comeback for the 2025 men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. This return wasn’t because the tournament organizers invited him, but rather as a guest of Rolex, the Swiss luxury watchmaker that’s been a big sponsor of the US Open since 2018.

According to journalist Ben Rothenberg, who wrote on X, “Donald Trump will attend the men’s final on Sunday as a guest of Rolex, the Swiss watchmaker which is a major US Open sponsor and which has a major interest in convincing Trump to reduce high tariffs on Switzerland.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems like the main reason for this hospitality strategy is Rolex’s strong interest in convincing President Donald Trump to lower the really high 39% tariff his administration set on Swiss imports, which started on August 7, 2025.

Rolex, a brand that noticed the U.S. gaining traction in the export market in 2025, might face retail price hikes of 20-25% on new watches due to the tariff. This could really dampen consumer interest and push buyers towards other options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hosting Trump seems like a smart move to get direct access to the POTUS and make their case, especially considering Switzerland’s diplomatic efforts. So, what’s been that player’s take on the news about the president?

AD

Carlos Alcaraz’s take on having President Donald Trump in the stands

Twenty-five years ago, Bill Clinton was at the 2000 US Open while he was still in office! Well, this isn’t the first time a POTUS has shown up at the prestigious US Open. For President Donald Trump, it’s really more like a comeback after nearly ten years. How did the players react? After his semifinal win against Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz spoke with reporters at the post-match press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked about the US president attending the final, he shared, “It is a privilege for the tournament having the president from every country to support the tournament, to support tennis, to support the match.” He also mentioned, “For me playing in front of him, to be honest, I will try not to be focused and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it. But it’s great for tennis to have the president into the final.”

As always, Alcaraz’s down-to-earth mindset shines through. Absolutely, the US Open final is bound to have some big names in the crowd, including the president. But the Spaniard is really hoping to keep his focus, especially since he’s up against his main rival in this last slam of the year.