Major Update on Grigor Dimitrov’s Injury Drops for US Open

Grigor Dimitrov’s Wimbledon dream came crashing down, quite literally. One moment, the Bulgarian was dazzling the Centre Court crowd, up two sets against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The next, he was on the grass, clutching his chest in visible agony. A shocked Sinner rushed over. The crowd stood, hearts in their throats. And Dimitrov? He fought back tears as he left the court, his right arm limp, his Wimbledon hopes shattered.

Up 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, Dimitrov was in control, playing some of his best tennis of the year and leaving Sinner rattled. Even a 13-minute break to close the roof—blasted by Andy Murray as “ridiculous” couldn’t shake his rhythm. But then came the injury: a sudden collapse mid-serve, pain etched across his face. It was cruel timing for a player who’s already battled injuries at the Australian and French Opens this year. And yet, there’s hope.

According to reports out of Bulgaria, the injury, though serious, is not career-threatening. Doctors have diagnosed Dimitrov with a partial tear of his pectoralis major. A serious yet manageable injury with the right treatment. That also means he’ll be sidelined from three upcoming tournaments: Bastad, Toronto, and Cincinnati. But the silver lining? Early projections say he’ll be ready in time for the US Open in late August.

And rightly so. From heartbreak in London to hope in New York, Dimitrov’s story isn’t finished; it’s just paused. The tennis world waits, cheering him on every step of the way.