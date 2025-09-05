Meet Carlos Alcaraz’s Siblings: Spanish ATP Pro’s Family and Childhood Explored

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia was born on May 5, 2003, in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain. He turned professional in 2018 and quickly rose to fame in the tennis world. On September 12, 2022, he made history by becoming the youngest ATP world No. 1 at just 19 years old. He’s got 22 ATP singles titles under his belt, and when it comes to Grand Slams, he’s won five: the 2022 US Open, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024 and 2025. Alcaraz is at the forefront of men’s tennis with his aggressive baseline game, incredible speed, and a level of maturity that’s impressive for his age. But what about his personal life? Let’s explore the support system that has helped shape him into the incredible player he is.

Meet Carlos Alcaraz’s siblings

Carlos Alcaraz, the second of four brothers—Alvaro, Sergio, and Jaime—gains a lot from their tight-knit support. The oldest brother, Alvaro, used to be a competitive doubles player; now, he travels alongside Carlos for most of his tournaments. He’s a mainstay in his younger brother’s player’s box and also a reliable hitting partner. Oh, and recently, you might have also heard of him as Carlos’ barber, responsible for what has now become an iconic haircut at the US Open.

But it’s not just Alvaro and Carlos; the entire Alcaraz brood is involved in tennis. Brother number 3, Sergio, also plays tennis, though a quick glance at his saved Instagram Stories suggests he’s now pivoted towards playing soccer. He also has his local soccer team, Real Murcia CF’s, Instagram page tagged in his bio.

Finally, Jaime, the youngest of the bunch, is slowly making a name for himself as a junior tennis talent—he already snagged a win at the U-12 Rafa Nadal Tour event, which is the same event Carlos won in 2015 and 2016.

“The best,” said Carlos about Jaime after he secured his first win at the under-14 division of this year’s Barcelona Open.“His level honestly surprised me, though he hits more drop shots than he should – I wonder where he gets that from.”

At the same time, he’s concerned about the media putting pressure on his youngest brother. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old said, “I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother. He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him. For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings.”

The strong family bonds amongst the Alcarazes give Carlos a sense of roots, resilience, and purpose that goes beyond just playing on the court.

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents: Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandon

Carlos Alcaraz started playing tennis when he was just four years old, thanks to his father, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez. He was a former ranked player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 963 in 1990. After retirement, he became the director at their local tennis club in the village of El Palmar, the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, founded by Carlos Sr.’s father (also named Carlos). It was in his family’s club where Alcaraz first began training in earnest. “In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood,” he told The New York Times. “We all played from the time we were young.”

It was in fact his father who helped Alcaraz get noticed, encouraging his son’s passion for tennis. As one of his early coaches, Kiko Navarro, told the Guardian, “He began to play with his dad, and one day [his father] asked me to watch him. This kid, at four, five years old, was spectacular.”

At the same time, his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, though not directly involved in the sport, was the one who brought stability and a sense of grounding. Originally from Sevilla, Garfia Escandon married Carlos Sr. when they were in their 20s before settling down in Murcia. She’s a former IKEA shop assistant, as per Vogue, who really knows her way around a kitchen. “There’s no food like my mother’s anywhere in the world. That’s for sure,” said Alcaraz in his Netflix documentary, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.

His childhood and early life

From a young age, Carlos Alcaraz’s knack for the sport was apparent. As his early coach Kiko Navarro told the Guardian, “I’m not going to say that I was thinking he was going to be world No. 1, but I knew that I had a really good and different player on my hands.”

When he was just eleven, agent Albert Molina spotted him and convinced management group IMG to sign the young talent. It was Molina who introduced him to Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach since 2019 and the man responsible for guiding Alcaraz in all his tennis triumphs. But before that, by the time he turned fifteen, he made the move to Ferrero’s Equelite Academy in nearby Villena. Those early days really set the stage for his quick ascent in professional tennis.

Starting out in El Palmar and getting his first break at a local club, Alcaraz’s love for the game, unstoppable determination, and training—with Juan Carlos Ferrero—catapulted him into the spotlight of the ATP. His mix of natural talent and hard work shows in his amazing journey upward.

