Millionaire Under Fire at US Open for Stealing Hat Amends for His Action With a Thoughtful Gesture

The 2025 US Open was shaken up by an off-court scandal that quickly took the spotlight away from the athletic drama, especially when a heartwarming moment spiraled into a viral outrage. After his amazing five-set win against ninth seed Karen Khachanov, Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak was on Court 11 signing autographs when he kindly gave his match-worn cap to a young fan named Brock.

During a live broadcast, something surprising happened when an adult man next to a boy quickly grabbed a special souvenir right from the player’s hand and put it into his wife’s bag, all while the upset child protested. People were really upset about the incident on social media, with everyone coming together to condemn the bold act against a child, pointing fingers at him for ‘stealing a hat.’ Things got pretty heated, and it turns out that the person at the center of it all, Polish millionaire CEO Piotr Szczerek, had to shut down all his social media accounts just to get away from the intense backlash.

In the meantime, Majchrzak was happily signing autographs, completely unaware that his cap had been taken until he stumbled upon the viral clip later on. The tennis star’s next move—a successful social media campaign to find the young boy—got a lot of positive attention, transforming a tale of greed into one about kindness and taking responsibility. In a surprising twist, the story took a turn from public shaming to a chance for redemption as news came out that Piotr Szczerek was feeling remorseful and looking to make things right.

According to MARCA, the CEO of paving company Drogbruk has attempted to privately contact Brock’s family to offer a personal apology for his actions. Majchrzak shared some insight, mentioning that Szczerek is a well-known supporter of Polish tennis and that he thinks the whole situation stemmed from a misunderstanding rather than any bad intentions.

“Obviously, it was some kind of confusion. I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had, like, a dead look, if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions,” said the Polish tennis star.

In the end, the whole cap-snatching story wrapped up nicely for the young fan, Brock. While Szczerek’s thoughtful gesture of seeking amends adds a complex layer to the story, it serves as a stark reminder that in the modern world, a single moment of poor judgment can trigger a global firestorm, and true redemption requires more than a private apology—it demands a genuine change in character. But, you know, this isn’t the only controversy that’s popped up at the US Open.

Back-to-back controversies at the US Open

So, there was quite a stir during Daniil Medvedev’s first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi at the 2025 US Open. As Bonzi was about to serve for the match, a photographer stepped onto the court, which led chair umpire Greg Allensworth to give Bonzi the chance to retake his first serve. Medvedev had quite the reaction to this decision, as he marched right up to the umpire’s chair.

Medvedev further incited the crowd, leading to six minutes of prolonged booing and whistling that disrupted play, and after losing the five-set match, he violently smashed his racket, resulting in a $42,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko found herself in the spotlight after her second-round loss to American Taylor Townsend. Ostapenko had a conversation with Townsend at the net, calling her out for having “no class” and “no education” because she didn’t apologize after a net cord incident and chose to warm up at the net instead of the baseline before the match.

Ostapenko later apologized on social media, explaining that English was not her first language and that she was referring to tennis etiquette, but acknowledged her words could have offended beyond the court. Both cases really highlight how the intense environment, mixed with New York’s lively vibe and the weariness of the season’s end, can ramp up tensions, creating moments that both fascinate and split the tennis community.