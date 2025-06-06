As 23YO Menace Looms, Novak Djokovic’s Shocking French Open Swing Fuels LeBron James Buzz

“He really just defies anything that’s normal, and not just the physical feats and the plays—it’s the mentality,” That’s what LA Lakers’ coach JJ Redick said, admiring the greatness of NBA icon LeBron James. The latter had delivered another 40-point performance, back in February, leading his team to a 121-112 victory. “He’s a billionaire, and he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade.” You see, for GOATs like LeBron, age is just a number. They love to defy it. Especially whenever doubts surface on their craft. In tennis, Novak Djokovic is the man who’s been at it for the last few years now. But guess what? The 24-time slam king, 38, still refuses to accept that his best days on court are over. Because he can and he is – currently on the Parisian clay at the French Open.

His consistent struggles this season across ATP events raised alarms over his career. But Djokovic eventually shut down the noises with a 100th ATP title. Just days before his Roland Garros campaign, he regained his lost form in Geneva. And just like that, the vintage Djokovic made his presence felt on the Parisian clay. Result? He became the oldest man to enter French Open semis since 1968 in the Open Era. Now he’s just two wins away from a magical feat: Grand Slam No.25. He’s set to face World No.1 and three-time slam champion, 23-year-old Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Marveling at the active member of Big Three, former American pro John McEnroe couldn’t help but appreciate the level of tennis Djokovic is showing. That, too, despite approaching the age mark of 40. “It’s hard to do, to get better at that many things, and still maintain that hunger he’s got,” he told in an interaction with Roland Garros, dated June 5. “That’s the part that I really don’t understand, that he is still able to have that type of desire and hunger to do this day in and day out.” Remember how Djoker nailed that 41-shot rally in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev? The man just doesn’t give up. He’s still able to make his opponents beg for points.

Citing Nadal, who struggled last year in Paris after coming from a hip injury and didn’t look like his previous self on the clay, McEnroe mentioned that Djokovic seems like he’s only getting better. Without an ounce of much struggle. “I can’t believe what I’m watching,” he said. “I watched Rafa here last year and you could tell he wasn’t the same guy.” Concluding his remarks, he drew an amazing parallel, comparing the Serbian with NBA legend Lebron James. “At 38 Novak doesn’t look like he’s lost much, he’s like LeBron James, it’s unbelievable.”

And guess what? Even Djokovic himself has previously admitted how the LA Lakers’ guard motivates him. The honest confession came back nearly two years ago at the Flushing Meadows. So what did one GOAT say about the other?

When LeBron James became Novak Djokovic’s inspiration

Remember the 2023 US Open final when Novak Djokovic created history in men’s tennis? At 36, he bested Russian pro Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash with a score line of 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. With that, he equaled WTA legend Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 Grand Slams. Throughout that edition of the major in New York, he dropped just two sets. In other words, Djokovic made it evident that age was just a number for him – not his talent for adapting to situations and time.

During the post-match interview, he cited NBA icon LeBron James, 40, as his motivation who pushes himself further. Djokovic began, “There are always changes happening, literally on a weekly to monthly basis, in my approach to training, to recovery, to mental training. There’s always something that I’m trying to add so that I can up my performance in my game, you know, at least for a few percent.” He added, “It’s a constant process of trying to get better and trying to implement certain things that work for you and finding that formula.”

The former World No.1 then went on to mention examples of greatness. Especially those players who were performing amazing despite the age. One of the names was also James. “I mean, I know I’m not the only one. I know there is a lot of great champions in different sports that thrive on this kind of approach to perfect themselves, their approach, their game, their performance, their recovery, every single day. On and on. That’s why LeBron James still keeps going at his age, or Tom Brady, you know, greats like that, that are inspiring.”

When he steps against Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic will look to continue his age-defying run at the French Open. What are your thoughts on the three-time Roland Garros champion’s prospects in the semifinal? Let us know in the comments below.