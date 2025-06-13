Pau Gasol Channels Rafael Nadal’s Advice to Stun 34YO Table Tennis Superstar

“I want to thank you for everything you have made us enjoy for so many years,” Pau Gasol wrote on X to honor tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Gasol knows a thing or two about these tributes. Remember when the Lakers honored him by retiring his jersey back in 2023? It is all about the legacy these athletes leave behind. That’s what happened with Nadal too. People from all around the world paid homage to the Olympic gold medallist after his retirement. Nadal’s legendary career has inspired millions, including athletes across various sports. He bowed out with a historic record of the most titles at a single Grand Slam (14) on the clay courts of Roland-Garros. Even after retirement, Nadal continues to make an impact. A meaningful and heartfelt conversation with Lakers legend Pau Gasol about rivalry gained attention among fans. It became even more special as just moments later, the 6× NBA All-Star went to defeat a tennis great!

Gasol is one of the most decorated players in the NBA and on the global stage. The Lakers legend won the FIBA Europe Player of the Year and Mister Europa Player of the Year twice. He was also named FIBA World Cup MVP in 2006. After hanging up his jersey, Gasol has plenty of time to root for the next generation. He also has a love for different sports. But could he really be skilled enough to defeat a table tennis star?

Apparently, he did. How? The former NBA player attended the International Athletes’ Forum 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland. After a heart-to-heart and motivational conversation with Nadal on Day 1, Gasol faced off against a tennis legend in a friendly matchup the next day. He even posted a photo of the moment on his Instagram.

And yes, he won, and in a surprising fashion. While it may have been a casual matchup, defeating a tennis great is not as simple as it sounds! After all, he defeated Ding Ning! She is a former table tennis champion and is a legend in her own right. She won the World Championship titles in 2011, 2015, and 2017. The 34-year-old also earned a silver medal in 2012 and gold in 2016 at the Olympics.

via Reuters Basketball – Pau Gasol Press Conference – Theatre Liceu, Barcelona, Spain – October 5, 2021 Pau Gasol during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

Popularly known as the “Queen of Hearts,” the Chinese athlete announced her retirement in 2021 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Physical Education at Peking University. Her decorated resume explains why the former NBA player was shocked and delighted to be able to defeat the table tennis player. However, what was Nadal’s advice?

What are the wise words that Rafael Nadal shared with Pau Gasol?

Much like in any other sport, tennis and the NBA also have their share of rivalries and heated moments. For years, intense competition between elite players has fueled passion, not just for athletes, but for fans as well. Some call it entertaining, others find purpose and motivation in it. While the Olympic gold medallist had his share of rivals and a strong desire to defeat them, he holds a very unique perspective.

During a surprise video call at the event, the tennis legend shared a powerful insight that one’s drive to win doesn’t require hating their opponent. “Sport is passion and entertainment…You can try your very best and really want to beat your biggest rivals with all your forces, but you don’t need to hate them to make it happen. I never did that, I never had to feel that to try my best every day to beat my biggest rivals,” he said.

This mindset can make a huge impact in one’s career and life. It seems Gasol took these words to heart. The 2 X NBA Champ also praised the tennis icon. He was one of the four athletes chosen to carry the Olympic Torch during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During the conversation, the Los Angeles Lakers legend made a hilarious confession of how odd it felt for the two of them to speak in English instead of their native languages, Spanish or Catalan. However, speaking a different language didn’t get in the way of their heartfelt and meaningful exchange!