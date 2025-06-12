Pau Gasol Expresses Raw Emotion on Witnessing Rafael Nadal’s Proud Olympic Moment

“For them to retire the jersey of a player who is not American, who is Spanish, and someone I personally have lived it very closely, makes me very excited,” said 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. It wasn’t long before his friend Gasol sent out a tribute. “I want to thank you for everything you have made us enjoy for so many years,” he said on X. Gasol knows a thing or two about honors, especially when retiring. When the Lakers honored Pau Gasol by retiring his jersey in 2023, it wasn’t just about the stats—though 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over 18 seasons is no small résumé. It was about legacy. It was about two NBA titles, six All-Star nods, and the quiet greatness Pau brought to every team. And for Nadal, it was also about friendship—because the bond between these two Spanish icons runs deep, and once again, it’s front and center.

That bond took the spotlight again at the 2025 International Athletes’ Forum, where Nadal surprised the audience by joining his longtime friend Pau Gasol for a powerful, honest conversation. The two Spanish legends reflected on Nadal’s Olympic journey—four games, two gold medals—and what it truly means to represent your country on the world’s biggest stage. Nadal spoke about his unshakable mental toughness, his love for the Games, and how athletes can use their platforms to inspire change far beyond the court. It wasn’t just nostalgic—it was a heartfelt reminder of what sport can stand for.

Pau Gasol couldn’t hold back his emotions—and honestly, who could blame him? Watching his close friend Rafael Nadal become the first torchbearer on the final leg of the 2024 Olympic torch relay hit him hard. “We were very proud and very honored to see you being part of that moment and very deserving of that honor. So as a friend and as an athlete, it was an emotional and a special moment for me to see you have that moment,” Pau said—and you could feel every bit of it.

Nadal didn’t just talk about his legacy on the court—he opened up about wanting to be the change, to help make the world better in real ways. It wasn’t just words; it was purpose. Gasol couldn’t agree more. “That mindset, that approach, it’s extremely important to share. We’ve been—all of us to some degree—very, very privileged or in a position to make an impact—bigger, smaller—we can always team up. I think it’s always the power of teaming up and coming together… Rafael’s done an incredible job with his foundation, focuses majorly on education and providing opportunities to families in vulnerable state… he’s actually coming to another event, that I want to thank him, in support of my foundation and my mission as well. As a true friend, as a true champion, Rafael, you’re an inspiration.”

Their friendship isn’t just built on admiration—it’s lived out in moments big and small. Their bond became public when Gasol was spotted visiting Nadal’s tennis academy, even picking up a racket and posing with his compatriot on court. Whether it’s tennis, soccer, or just spending time together, the connection runs deeper than headlines. They’ve even hit the golf course together—not just for fun, but for purpose.

Pau Gasol leads golf invitational to fight childhood obesity

When Pau and Marc Gasol launched the Gasol Foundation in 2013, it wasn’t just a passion project—it was a full-blown mission to help kids live healthier, happier lives. Both NBA stars knew their platform could do more than just win games, and they’ve used it to tackle a global issue: childhood obesity. Through programs focused on healthy eating, physical activity, emotional well-being, and sleep, the foundation has been making a real difference in Spain and the U.S. for over a decade. And Pau hasn’t stopped there—he’s been a UNICEF Spain ambassador since 2003 and was named Global Champion for Nutrition and Zero Childhood Obesity in 2019.

Now, Pau’s taking that same mission to the green—literally. From June 19 to 22, the Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational is hitting the gorgeous fairways of La Hacienda Links Golf Resort in southern Spain, and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster event. Joining Pau is none other than Rafael Nadal. They’re bringing in a dream team of athletes: Rudy Fernández, footballers Álvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso, and even pros like Álvaro Quirós and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, both seven-time DP World Tour champs. The goal? To raise awareness and funds in the fight against a growing crisis—with 1 in 3 kids in Spain now overweight, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

And it’s not just about golf. Guests will stay at the swanky new Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol, take in breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, and enjoy a gala dinner and charity auction that promises to be just as unforgettable as the tournament itself. The event has strong backing from the municipalities of La Línea de la Concepción and San Roque, and the resort is pulling out all the stops. “We have been inspired by the passion and dedication of Pau Gasol and everyone at the Gasol Foundation in tackling this important issue,” said La Hacienda’s director general, Javier Jimenez Casquet. “It will be a pleasure to make our contribution.”

The friendship between the two Spaniards isn’t just about shared greatness—it’s about showing up for each other, celebrating each other, and lifting each other up. That’s what makes it special.

