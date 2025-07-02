New Jersey Star Sparks American Hope at Wimbledon as Pete Sampras Drought Hits 25 Years

“I want to win. I don’t like losing in any situation. I am a competitive guy.” Tommy Paul said following an amazing start to his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday. The 28-year-old bested British pro Johannus Monday in straight sets. With that, he booked a spot in the second round at the All England Club. Seems like he’s among the few American stars who are carrying their nation’s hopes this week. While prominent names like Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are already performing well, Paul’s success will only add to home fans’ joy. And now, even some notable experts are getting behind the World No.13.

The New Jersey native wasn’t in the best form on grass a week ago, ahead of Wimbledon. In Eastbourne, he lost in the R16 against British player Dan Evans. However, the American didn’t make it feel like he was having any issues against Monday. With a comfortable scorelineof 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, he managed to clear the first hurdle. He hit 9 aces while committing just 3 double faults. After missing the Queen’s Club event on grass last month due to an abdominal injury following the French Open, achieving such a result is really admirable.

Witnessing such a performance, several tennis figures are now vouching for him. During an episode of the Tennis Channel live podcast, dated July 2, Jim Courier showered praises on the youngster while showing confidence in Tommy Paul’s control on grass. “This was one-way traffic and Tommy is a guy who plays well on the surface, made the quarterfinals here before all-court game. And he’s a guy who this surface really helps his game. He likes to get forward.” Back in 2024, after two underwhelming campaigns, Paul made an impact at Wimbledon. He reached the round of last eight before losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. Courier added, “He doesn’t hit a heavy top spin ball. He has a lot of finesse and a lot of intangibles that work. And this surface could be great for Tommy Paul.”

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2024 Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Finland’s Otto Virtanen REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Now what makes the situation interesting is that if Paul clears his second and third rounds, he may face Jannik Sinner. The World No.1 is performing well and is expected to go deep. However, Courier believes the Italian may have to stay alert. Why? Because Paul can pose a major threat. “Listen, I certainly like Jannik’s chances, but Tommy Paul is one of those guys you’d be concerned about, I think, if you were on Jannik’s team because he’s got that Swiss Army knife that he can bring to the fight, right? He can chip and charge. He can crush and rush.”

Concluding his remarks, the ex-pro said, “He (Tommy) can get to the net. He’s got finesse in his serve. I think Tommy Paul’s serve gains a lot on the surface because he’s very comfortable hitting the slider.”

But guess what? Courier is not the only one who thinks highly of Paul. A former American icon also believes he’s got a great chance at the All England Club this season.

Ex-ATP legend picks Tommy Paul as America’s hope at Wimbledon

Last month, Paul entered the top 10 thanks to his quarterfinal run in Paris. According to former American great and 8-time slam champion Jimmy Connors, the 28-year-old has got a bright future. Especially at the grass major. So what did he say about his compatriot?

During an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, the ex-ATP icon hoped for American men to perform well. Among them, one of the names was Paul’s. “They have got big games, Fritz and Shelton,” he began. “They hit the ball hard, they serve big. But I like Tommy Paul.” Reason?

Justifying his faith in Paul, Connors added, “He has got guts. He doesn’t have the weapons, but also on grass, you have to remember that movement is a big part of it. So if he can get a little lucky draw and get stuck in there, some good things could happen for him too.”

While he may have slipped to No. 13 after breaking into the top 10, Tommy Paul’s got a good opportunity to improve again. Plus, he will keep an eye on the Gentlemen’s trophy too. After Pete Sampras in 2000, no American man has won it. Will Paul end the 25-year-old wait this year? What are your thoughts on his chances at Wimbledon? Let us know in the comments below.

