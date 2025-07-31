Nick Kyrgios Comes Clean About Ditching Tennis for Gaming in His Youth

In 2015, Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios made a very interesting comment. He claimed that he “does not love tennis” and also added that basketball was always his real passion. “I got pushed by my parents, and to this day I can still say I don’t love the sport,” he revealed in an interview with The Independent. However, later on, a fan had asked him if he could start his career again, would he choose to switch sports? Kyrgios had said that although sometimes he thinks he should’ve chosen basketball, when he thinks about what he has been able to do for his family and close ones, he claims that he has no regrets.

But basketball wasn’t his only love in the sports world! Keeping tennis aside, Nick Kyrgios was very much into gaming right from a young age. In 2019, during his first round match at the Queen’s Club, Kyrgios was even heard muttering to himself, “So lazy, do something, so lazy you are. You were playing FIFA until 3AM, what do you expect?” Six years after that incident, Kyrgios made a bizarre revelation yet again surrounding his passion for gaming.

He admitted that there were times when he would withdraw from a tournament just so he could spend more time in his room, playing video games. Recently, Nick Kyrgios made an appearance at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. During that event, he spoke about his love for gaming by saying, “I think my passion was basketball and gaming, and I was thrown into a sport where tennis is very clean cut.” He further went on to claim that he felt he was every rough around the edges and he didn’t really fit the mould for a tennis player. “I’ve been criticised in my career for not putting enough time on the court, and I’ve missed tournaments and training because I’ve just been gaming, purely because I love it,” said Kyrgios.

He also mentioned, “When I played those nine-hour gaming sessions when we were younger, I guess my mum didn’t think this was possible [playing Esports competitively].“

Nick Kyrgios made his pro debut in 2013, and in these twelve years, he has won 7 titles in his singles career and 4 in doubles. In singles, his best record at a Grand Slam came in 2022 when he reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships. However, in the doubles, he did manage to win a major title in that same year (at the AO), partnering with his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. Kyrgios’ highest ranking in his career has been reaching the 13th spot on 24 October 2016.

After struggling with knee and wrist issues for almost two years, Nick Kyrgios made a return to the Tour earlier this season. How has his comeback journey been since then, though?

Nick Kyrgios makes an interesting revelation about his future

Before entering the 2025 season, the 30-year-old Australian tennis player said that his only motivation to come back and play was to try to win a Grand Slam. He believed that he was good enough to take one more shot at the bigger titles. But what has been the reality for the world number 642? Well, he has a win-loss record of just 1-4 this season!

He started the season at the Brisbane International, where he was defeated by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in three sets. Over there, he even took part in the doubles event alongside Novak Djokovic. Although he appeared at the 2025 AO, Kyrgios was knocked out in the first round by the Brit, Jacob Fearnley. After that, he was seen in action at the ‘Sunshine Doubles’. Although he yet again made an early exit at Indian Wells, Kyrgios did manage to win a match in Miami.

Following that, he was absent from the Tour for a few months before making a comeback recently in the doubles event at the Citi Open. How long does he feel he can continue his career, though?

In a recent interview with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou on the UTS Tour podcast, he admitted, “There’s not much left, I don’t think there’s much tennis left. My body can’t take too much of it. I am going to get healthy, hopefully play this year, and then we will see what happens, but I can’t play for much longer, I don’t think.” He finds training and travelling more tough than playing a match, currently. Amidst all this, Nick Kyrgios has also activated his protected ranking to enter the main draw of the 2025. He’ll also be seen in action playing doubles alongside Naomi Osaka in that tournament. How excited are you to see him in action in NY?