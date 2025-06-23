Nick Kyrgios’ Dig Sparks Bold Wimbledon Reality Check as American Star Breaks Silence

Remember how, just a few weeks ago, as Roland Garros still echoed with cheers, Nick Kyrgios made headlines, not for his play, but for his absence? “I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year,” he announced on June 3. Many assumed he’d shift gears to the commentary box at Wimbledon. However, those hopes crumbled soon.

Nick Kyrgios, ever the headline magnet, won’t be gracing the commentary booth at this year’s SW19. Despite fans appreciating his raw takes and magnetic presence, the BBC decided not to bring him on board. The Aussie, who hasn’t played at the All England Club since his electric 2022 final loss to Novak Djokovic, didn’t mince words. “It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine,” he told The Guardian, before making the claim that started it all. “I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks, but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.”

But Kyrgios’ verbal grenade didn’t go unnoticed, though. His indirect jab at Eubanks lit a fuse, and now the American has clapped back, sharper, stronger, and with a fresh Wimbledon update of his own. With SW19 just weeks away, the court isn’t the only place heating up; this off-court rivalry just raised the stakes, and Eubanks isn’t staying silent.

Just moments ago, Chris Eubanks lit up social media with not one, but 2 fiery tweets, setting the record straight and throwing some shade. In his first post, he dropped a hilarious meme featuring a quote from rapper 50 Cent, sending the tennis world into a frenzy. But he didn’t stop there. He followed it up with the same meme, this time paired with a crystal-clear update on his Wimbledon plans, and a not-so-subtle jab aimed squarely at Nick Kyrgios.

“😂😂 All jokes aside…. I will not be working with BBC at Wimbledon this year. As far as I know, my team hasn’t even spoken to anyone from BBC so I’m not sure where that came from. That said, I’m incredibly excited to be back competing at SW19 💚💜🌱🍓,” Eubanks tweeted, calmly shutting down the narrative and flipping the script. The American won’t be behind the mic this time, he’ll be back on the grass, doing what he loves most: competing.

Eubanks isn’t exactly new to this game either. The former 29th seed has steadily carved out a dual career, lending his insights to ESPN, Tennis Channel, and recently, TNT Sports at Roland Garros this year.

Even so, Kyrgios isn’t burning bridges. “I’m sure our paths will cross again. I only ever want to add humour, some knowledge and some great atmosphere,” he said, showing a softer side behind the firebrand image while stating his desire to work with the BBC again.

Though he’s currently sidelined, Kyrgios’ heart still beats for the game. And if you’re wondering what truly fuels him, it’s not just the spotlight or the noise. It’s the passion, the pulse, the raw adrenaline of tennis itself!

Nick Kyrgios reveals the true motivation behind playing tennis

Nick Kyrgios has become almost a ghost on the tour, a name echoing louder in headlines than on match scoreboards. Since October 2022, the Aussie entertainer has played just 6 singles matches, his last outing being a straight-sets loss to Karen Khachanov in Miami back in March. Injuries, relentless and unforgiving, have benched him time and again. With withdrawals from both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the once-electric presence at SW19 is now reduced to a social media ripple.

Despite the challenges, what still keeps him tethered to a sport he’s famously admitted he never truly loved? In a recent appearance on The Changeover Podcast, Kyrgios peeled back the curtain, revealing a raw and emotional truth behind his career. “I didn’t even really love the sport,” he said. “My family, you know, my dad came by boat from Greece, and my mum was living in the slums in Malaysia. So for me, tennis was just something I was really good at playing since seven, and I understood very early that it was a vehicle to, you know, to take care of my family.”

That grounded mission, the selfless drive to provide, has always been his guiding star. “I played it because I made good money, and I just wanted to help my family. My friends and I wanted to provide for my people,” he added. Kyrgios made it clear that he was never chasing Grand Slam glory, never craving tennis immortality. “I couldn’t give a shit about any Grand Slam or anything like that, you know.”

So, as he prepares for another attempt at a comeback on the hard courts for the US Open this year, you’ve got to wonder, can Kyrgios shock the world once again? What’s your thought on that?