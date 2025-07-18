Nick Kyrgios’ Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Special Relationship With Recently Deceased Doctor – “No One I’d Trust More”

Life can be so tough at times, isn’t it? Especially when one loses someone close such that a massive void is created. One such situation occurred with Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend, Ajla Tomljanovic. The 32-year-old Australian star has been having a poor time on the court and things became worse when she lost a close one. Subsequently, she took to social media to share the heartbreaking news and pay tribute to him.

Back in 2015, Tomljanovic was dealing with a shoulder injury and had to suffer from this problem for around eight months. A year later, she underwent surgery to repair the damage done. During that period, Dr. Altchek oversaw her shoulder injury and literally saved her career with a successful surgery. Seven years later, he came to Tomljanovic’s aid again, this time saving her career from her knee injury. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Australian star shared the saddening news about Dr. Altchek passing away and paid tribute to him.

Tomljanovic shared his photo on her Instagram story, and wrote, “So saddened by this news. Dr. Altchek saved my career twice. The first time in 2015 when he operated on my shoulder and the second time in 2023 when he operated on my knee. I don’t know where I’d be now if it wasn’t for him. You knew it was serious if you had to go see Dr. Altchek but there was no one I trusted more than him when it came to my injuries. The sports world lost a hero today.”

Further, she went on to add, “Most of all, I always remember how he reassured me that I’d come back stronger every time, and how in my toughest moments he managed to make me laugh and see the silver lining. I’m sending my deepest condolences to Dr. Altchek’s family and friends and am keeping them in my thoughts. Rip.”

via Reuters Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – September 2, 2022 Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in action during her third round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

During her shoulder injury, Tomljanovic underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC where Dr. Altchek operated on her. The procedure went smooth and the Australian star could get back to the court in a few months. Thus, his passing away came as a great shock to Tomljanovic, who has had close ties with him.

Meanwhile, the Australian star has faced numerous injury setbacks in her career. After overcoming her knee injury a few years back, she made a candid confession about her career ahead.

Ajla Tomljanovic made a brutal admission about her career

With injuries disrupting her career and the form not being on her side, the Australian star was faced with a brutal dilemma whether she should continue her career. Nonetheless, she found the courage and made a comeback on the court. Tomljanovic may be best remembered as the last player to defeat Serena Williams. The Australian star ended Williams’ stay at the 2022 US Open, defeating her in the third round. During an interview, she opened up about her journey ahead in her career.

Tomljanovic said, “I honestly do believe that I can get back to that level (of contending for slams) if I get healthy, which I believe I’m already there. Maybe there’s 15 per cent left that I still need to get back to, but I think it is within my reach. (I questioned) if I’ll ever be able to come back physically and be able to do what I expect from myself with what’s required to play at a high level.”

Tomljanovic recently lost in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships. With age not by her side, it remains to be seen how she takes her career forward.