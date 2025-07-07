Nick Kyrgios Issues Icy Message to American Journalist Amid Tense Wimbledon Banter

Wimbledon’s in full swing, but the grass feels a little quieter without one of its loudest sparks, Nick Kyrgios. The 2022 finalist may be absent from the draw, but his presence still lingers through the echoes of Centre Court and the wildfire of social media. While injury keeps him off the turf, the Aussie maverick isn’t staying silent. In true Kyrgios fashion, he’s turned to his digital playground, where he just hit back at an American journalist with a sly dig that’s caught fire amid the Wimbledon banter. Curious about what Kyrgios is cooking this time? Buckle up: he’s back, and he’s not holding back!

The latest slice of Wimbledon drama didn’t come from the court, but from X, where Nick Kyrgios once again proved he’s still the king of online chaos. It all began when the popular tennis fan page “Tennis Centel” posted a cheeky photo of veteran DC journalist Ben Rothenberg, snapped from behind, with the caption: “Bro Ben Rothenberg is built like a groundhog LMAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” As the post picked up steam, Kyrgios couldn’t resist jumping in, quoting it with a simple “Tennis central” from his own handle, fueling the viral fire.

But the heat truly turned up when Ben clapped back at Kyrgios, tweeting, “bro you have tweeted about me four times already this month and it’s only July 6th. Let’s work on getting you a job again. 🙏” Unfazed and firing on all cylinders, Kyrgios struck again: “Awwww Benny 😢😢 I’m doing just fine 😂😂 someone’s feelings are hurting…. Not so fun anymore is it.” The internet? Exploded.

(The story continues…)