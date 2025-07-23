Nick Kyrgios & More Upset Over Jannik Sinner’s Latest Decision on Controversial Coach

When Jannik Sinner lifted his first Wimbledon trophy this year, Nick Kyrgios was quick to react. The Australian, who reached the final three years ago, got on X and dropped a silent symbol: an asterisk. No words, just a symbol. But it spoke volumes. The message was clear. Kyrgios was pointing at the shadow still hanging over the World No. 1’s historic win. That shadow? The doping controversy that flared up last year has now been reignited with Sinner’s latest move.

Just before this year’s Wimbledon, which he went on to win, Jannik Sinner parted ways with his fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. He has now rehired Umberto Ferrara, his former fitness coach. It is the same coach who had purchased a banned substance in Italy that was later linked to the Italian’s two positive drug tests. The timing of the move is turning heads, and the online tennis community isn’t staying quiet.

With Ferrara back in his corner, people are asking fresh questions. Journalist Pavvy G took to X and didn’t hold back: “They think they are untouchable; it really does makes a mockery of @itia_tennis @wada_ama for failing to ever sanction Ferrara who knowingly had a banned performance enhancing substance in his possession and ironically was Sinner’s head of anti doping control too. Unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyrgios, who has been one of the loudest voices during the whole ordeal, joined in again. He posted, “Unfortunately this isn’t @TennisCentel.” For those out of the loop, Tennis Centel is a parody news account on X.

AD

Let’s rewind a bit. Back in February 2024, Ferrara bought Trofodermin in Bologna. It’s an over-the-counter treatment for wounds, but it contains clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. One month later, Sinner tested positive for the same substance. Twice.

Still, the World No.1 successfully appealed both provisional suspensions. In August 2024, an independent tribunal assembled by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that he bore “no fault or negligence.” The case looked closed, at least on the surface. Sinner’s team explained that it was all an accident. His physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, had used the spray, purchased by Ferrara, on a cut on his hand. After that, he treated Sinner’s feet and massaged him. That’s how the steroid allegedly got transferred.

During a press conference just before the 2024 US Open, Jannik Sinner addressed the issue. “I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them,” he said about Naldi and Ferrara. That seemed like the end of the partnership. But the saga didn’t stop there. While Sinner was cleared, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wasn’t quite done. They were planning to appeal the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). But before the appeal was heard, a resolution was reached behind the scenes and the 4-time Grand Slam winner ended up serving a three-month ban.

Ferrara had already spoken up earlier this year as well. What did he say?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jannik Sinner’s fitness coach tells his side of the story

Umberta Ferrara had been working with Jannik Sinner since 2022 before the doping ban. In April this year, he defended himself in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. He explained that he had been using Trofodermin for years to manage a chronic condition. “I very clearly communicated to Naldi both the nature of the product and the fact that it must not come into contact with Jannik for any reason,” he said.

He further stated, “I suggested that he use it because he had a cut on his finger that wasn’t healing and was affecting his work. I only allowed it to be used in my personal bathroom. Naldi did not deny being told about it, but he said he did not remember.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sinner, who has pulled out of the Canadian Open in Toronto, hasn’t commented publicly yet on Ferrara’s return. But his team did release a statement. “Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” the statement read. “The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.”

With the spotlight back on Ferrara, this chapter in Sinner’s career is far from quiet. The questions aren’t going away anytime soon. Do you think the World No.1 made the right move in hiring Ferrara? Let us know in the comments below.