Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon Drama Takes Final Twist in Bold Call From American Pro

Nick Kyrgios, known for lobbing truth bombs as fiercely as his serves, was never gonna stay silent. A few days ago, the Aussie aimed at the BBC, slamming them for not mentioning him as a commentator for this year’s Wimbledon. But his rant didn’t end there; he also threw a pointed jab at American pro Chris Eubanks, who had played a key role in TNT’s acclaimed Roland Garros coverage. Eubanks didn’t flinch. He fired back with a sharp, no-nonsense reply. And now, Kyrgios has taken a different route, directly addressing the media whom he believed were fueling the chaos. Meanwhile, Eubanks, too, is fully on board, making it a no-nonsense moment to witness.

Just days ago, former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios sent shockwaves rippling through the tennis world with his blunt comments aimed at the BBC. After being snubbed from the commentary panel for this year’s Wimbledon, the Aussie firestarter didn’t hold back. He came out swinging, calling out the decision with heat and swagger. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s probably their loss more than mine,” he told The Guardian, before delivering the punchline that set the internet ablaze.

“I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks, but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.” he added. As expected, the moment that quote hit the timeline, it ignited sparks. Kyrgios’ not-so-subtle swipe at the American ace Chris Eubanks lit up social media like wildfire. But the American didn’t stay silent; he hit back, not with venom, but with clever wit and pinpoint precision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eubanks took to X, armed with not one but 2 posts that combined humor, grace, and a heavy dose of clarity. His 1st tweet featured a meme with a quote from 50 Cent, instantly going viral and sending fans into a frenzy of retweets and laughs. But the real kicker came next.

AD

The American ace followed up with the same meme, but this time he dropped a no-nonsense Wimbledon update that put all speculation to rest. “😂😂 All jokes aside…. I will not be working with BBC at Wimbledon this year. As far as I know, my team hasn’t even spoken to anyone from BBC so I’m not sure where that came from. That said, I’m incredibly excited to be back competing at SW19 💚💜🌱🍓,” he tweeted. It was cool, clean, and classic Eubanks, clarifying the facts while keeping things light-hearted.

Then, later on June 23rd, Kyrgios once again took to X. But this time, he pivoted, stepping back from the edge and calling out the real culprits: “the media.” “The media makes me laugh honestly 😂 low key have always enjoyed Eubanks as a commentator, always going to spin what I say and turn it into some sort of rivalry or friction 😂 I think if we were on the same panel, would be beneficial to the sport 😂 tennis is weird,” he wrote. A rare moment of levity from the Aussie, acknowledging the stir while tipping his hat to Eubanks!

And just like that, the air cleared. Chris Eubanks, ever the class act, responded with nothing but positivity later on. “All good bro! There is no beef 🤝🏾 I didn’t take it as shade… Just wanted to have some fun with it 😂 Get well soon! Hope to see you back out here! @NickKyrgios,” he tweeted back on the Aussie’s tweet recently.

And if you think the storm between the American ace and the former 13th seed has settled, think again! The Aussie dove right back in, making his presence felt in the heart of the social media frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nick Kyrgios responds to a fan comparing Bublik’s skills

Nick Kyrgios has officially ruled himself out of the entire grass-court swing this year, with his injury recovery facing another tough setback. The Australian hasn’t played since March at the Miami Open and has managed just 5 matches in 2025 so far. However, as Wimbledon looms, the ATP Tour has already seen some serious grass-court action. Carlos Alcaraz conquered Queen’s Club by defeating Jiri Lehecka, while Alexander Bublik stunned Daniil Medvedev in Halle to capture his fifth ATP title.

Bublik’s rise instantly lit up tennis Twitter, and one fan couldn’t resist throwing shade the Aussies’ way. The post read: “Peak Bublik is what everyone told us peak ‘Kyrgios’ was going to be. I’m certain he’s gonna upset a top 8 seed in R3 of Wimbledon unless he draws Sincaraz (Jannik Sinner or Alcaraz).” All eyes turned to see if Kyrgios would fire back, but the Aussie ace surprised everyone with poise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is an interesting take. But again, of course we can’t just appreciate two guys going about it the way they want to. Bublik is fun to watch and I’m grateful for all the entertainment. What a result. Keep going Bublik,” Kyrgios responded. It was a mature and classy clap back, though, showing respect for Bublik while deflecting the comparison.

A former Wimbledon finalist, Kyrgios once battled Novak Djokovic for the crown in 2022. Now, with his name still buzzing across social media, fans wonder, can he flip the script and make a blockbuster return at the US Open?