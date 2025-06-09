‘Not Even Tiger Woods’- Carlos Alcaraz’s Rare Feat Triggers Cheeky PGA Tour Salute

Previously, while talking about the Spaniard, tennis legend, Mats Wilander claimed, “He’s going to be like the Tiger Woods effect because people want to be a part of tennis because of Carlos Alcaraz.” On 11th September 2022, Alcaraz made the headlines by clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. At 19 years, 4 months, and 6 days, he had left behind the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods. How? Well, after his US Open triumph, Alcaraz reached the top spot in the men’s singles ranking. Woods took the top spot when he was 21 years, 5 months, and 15 days old. Now, Carlitos is 22 years old, and guess what? He has already won 5 Grand Slam titles in her career. After seeing his recent feat at Roland Garros, the PGA Tour has now drawn a funny comparison of these athletes. What’s it?

Carlos Alcaraz broke plenty of records with his 4-6,6(4)-7,6-4,7-6(3),7-6(2) win over the world number one, Jannik Sinner, at the 2025 French Open final. But the record that stood tall among them was that even his “idol“, Rafael Nadal, was 22 years, 1 month, and 3 days old when he won his fifth Grand Slam title. What a coincidence!

Seeing this incredible feat, the PGA Tour dropped a hilarious dig at 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods. They shared a post that highlighted, “5 majors by age 22. Not even Tiger Woods did that,” and captioned it with, “Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz 👏.” After seeing this post, even the ATP Tour dropped a “❤️” emoji on that post. What did Alcaraz say about this astonishing record?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

Talking about winning his fifth Grand Slam title at the age of 22 years, 1 month, and 3 days old, which is exactly the same age Rafa won his fifth, he said, “Well, I mean, I have to realize that I’ve done it. I think that’s the first step. Honestly the coincidence of winning my 5th Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal.. I’m gonna say that’s destiny I guess. It’s a stat that I’m gonna keep with me forever. Winning the 5th Slam at the same as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration. It’s a huge honor. Hopefully, it’s not gonna stop like this.” What are the other records Carlitos has broken by defending his title at the Roland Garros, and how did the tennis world react to his incredible victory?

Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, and other icons stepped in to congratulate the ‘Prince of Clay’ Carlos Alcaraz

With this incredible win over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz has now become the player with the most men’s singles Grand Slam finals played in the Open Era without ever losing (5-0). He is also the fourth player in this century to win a men’s singles Grand Slam title for four consecutive years after the ‘Big 3’ (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic). Is that all?

Interesting Fact: Alcaraz is now also the third player in the Open Era to win a men’s singles Grand Slam final after having saved match point(s) after Gastón Gaudio (2004 French Open) and Novak Djokovic (2019 Wimbledon).

What was his reaction after this win? After becoming just the ninth player to rally from two sets down to win a Grand Slam final in the Open Era, Carlos Alcaraz first shared a few words about his opponent before thanking all the people who came up to cheer for him in Paris, “Jannik, it’s amazing the level you reach. To everyone who came from Murcia to support me, thank you. This trophy is yours also. Paris, you have been important support for me since the first practice in the first round, I can’t thank you enough. You will always be in my heart.“

Reacting to his title triumph, tennis legend Rod Laver tweeted, “Still taking in that incredible men’s final at Roland Garros. So happy for @carlosalcaraz – five Grand Slams at just 22! My heart goes out to Jannik Sinner, who showed real class in defeat. What a match, thank you both. Tennis is in great hands.🚀” The 14-time champion, Rafael Nadal, wrote, “What an incredible ending to @rolandgarros! 🔥 Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! 🏆💪🏼 Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle 👏🏻.”

Even the 2025 French Open women’s singles champion, Coco Gauff dropped a heartfelt message to Carlitos saying, “we had to run beijing back for the one time! 🤝🏾congratulations @carlosalcaraz on an incredible win! You are amazing!” Billie Jean King was also among the long list of tennis stars who congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his fifth major triumph. Share your reactions on the same in the comment box, and let us know how excited you are to see this youngster defend the title in Paris.