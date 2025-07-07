Novak Djokovic Admits Harsh Reality Against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at SW19

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic have a rich history that goes way back to their early days together. Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, came on board with Djokovic’s coaching team and soon became an important part of developing the Serbian’s game on grass. With Ivanisevic by his side, Djokovic snagged three Wimbledon titles, creating a connection rooted in tactical insight and mutual respect — a bond that continues even after they went their separate ways in early 2024.

When the Serbian was asked if he agrees with Ivanisevic that he’s the favorite to win Wimbledon against younger players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic took a more balanced approach in his response.

On X, The Tennis Letter shared what the Serbian thinks about these talks, saying, “I love Goran and I’m happy he loves me back but I don’t think I’m a favorite against these guys at the moment. I think they are, both of them. But I do probably have my best chance here against them. If it comes down to me facing one of them or two of them, which I hope so.. that means I’ll proceed to the finals.. then I’ll obviously look for my best game to win. I think I do have a chance. There’s no doubt about it. I think my results on grass, even in the previous years, are a testament to my confidence on this surface. I’ve been playing some really good tennis this year. I feel good about myself. I feel confident. I feel motivated to go all the way. Let’s see what happens.”

Djokovic appreciated Ivanisevic’s support but made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as the frontrunner right now. His humility really shows how things are changing: Alcaraz is aiming for his third straight Wimbledon, riding high on a 19-match winning streak, and Sinner is now the world No. 1, also going after that title.

The solid play that Novak Djokovic displayed in the first half of the event provided more support for his forthright attitude. He tackled some health concerns at the beginning, especially with his digestion, but then really took charge against Dan Evans, winning 6–3, 6–2, 6–1.

After that, he had a bit of a slow start but managed to pull through and beat Alex de Minaur in four challenging sets. These results really show how he can step up when it counts. At Wimbledon today, though, one of Djokovic’s old rivals came to pay a visit.

Novak Djokovic’s rival cheered for him in the audience

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, were hanging out in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Now that Federer has retired, they’re taking in the matches as fans—even if it means watching his rival Novak Djokovic play. It’s amazing how their presence takes fans back to that unforgettable moment from six years ago, when the tennis world was all abuzz about that epic showdown. Even though Federer isn’t out there chasing titles anymore, the tennis world can still catch those 2019 vibes in the fresh grass at SW19.

Their history together adds a really emotional layer to what’s going on out there on the court. That 2019 showdown was more than just a match—it was a moment that truly defined an era. So, what actually went down back then? Federer and Djokovic faced off in the longest final ever in the tournament’s history.

Indeed, it lasted for nearly five hours! Federer was so close to grabbing his ninth Wimbledon title, and he even had two championship points while serving at 8–7 in that final set. So, Djokovic really battled back, saving those match points, and in the end, he clinched the title 13–12 in the very first fifth-set tie-break at Wimbledon. It was definitely a big surprise for Federer, but aside from Djokovic, it was a major win for the tennis world, as that particular match is really one of the best out there.