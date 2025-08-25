Novak Djokovic Announces Future Tennis Plans After First Round Win at US Open

Novak Djokovic has done it again! He put immense pressure on another player, significantly younger than him, and secured a win. Yes, we’re talking about Djokovic’s round 1 US Open win over Learner Tien with a score of 6-1, 7-6 (7), 6-2. But we can’t really overcome the tremendous age gap between Djokovic and Tien. He has been pretty vocal about his failing body. After withdrawing from the Australian Open, he told the media, “This is probably the new reality I have to accept—that my body will probably betray me more often than it has throughout my entire career.” Yet, the #7 seed couldn’t steer clear of the thrill of the game. But what does he feel about the current stage of his career?

When the reporter asked the same at the post-match interview, Novak Djokovic said, “To be quite honest with you, I mean, I wish I had Learner Tien’s age. But that’s not possible. Actually, he’s double less my age. That’s incredible. But I guess when you come to the late 30s, it’s really about learning how to preserve the energy for what matters… So, I’m trying to dedicate as much time as I possibly can [for recovery], and still kind of balance it with the mental freshness and motivation and sharpness in the court that is necessary in order to compete with the young guys.”

He acknowledged that he still had the flare and the drive he had decades ago. But he also knows the limitations of his age. Djokovic continued, “So, hopefully, I can keep it going. You know, I still wanna compete. And hopefully, you guys are enjoying my tennis.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the unversed, Tien is 19 years old (will be 20 this December). And the Serbian? He’s 38 years old. This is the age when the body starts to slow down. Recovery is slower, and the risk of injury becomes higher. That’s probably the reason why he had to take a medical timeout after the second set.

via Imago August 24, 2025, New York City, New York, United States: NOVAK DJOKOVIC of Serbia during the match against L. Tien of USA in the first round of US Open 2025 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Queens, New York City. New York City United States – ZUMAc278 20250824_zsp_c278_053 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

To be fair, Novak Djokovic isn’t slowing down despite his age. After claiming the victory over Tien, he proceeds to the second round of the 2025 US Open. And this win came with an incredible streak. The Serbian has maintained his perfect record of winning Grand Slam opening rounds since 2006. But nearing the age of 40 is a pretty prompt sign for the star to think of retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, that’s not true for Djokovic. He still has some aspirations.

Novak Djokovic plans on continuing to compete in Grand Slams

Even though he won 10 games at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic lost the chance to win his 25th Grand Slam trophy to Jannik Sinner. Following this, speculations about Djokovic’s retirement began to rise. And when a reporter asked if this was the Serbian’s if he’d be sad if it was his final appearance at Centre Court, he came up with a prompt response.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Djokovic stated, “I would be sad, but hopefully it’s not my last match on Centre Court. I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure. I’ve put everything I possibly can when it comes to training and preparing myself so I can play my best at Grand Slams. I think, regardless of the fact that I haven’t won a Grand Slam this year, or last year, I still feel like I continue to play my best tennis at Grand Slams.”

For now, Novak Djokovic has openly declared that he’d be focusing all of his energy on Grand Slams and a handful of Masters 1000 events. Of course, this decision was made keeping his age and the length of the tennis season in mind. With almost no time to recover between events, Djokovic has no choice but to prioritize. After all, his body doesn’t recover like the way it used to before, even though he’s considered one of the fittest athletes in our time.