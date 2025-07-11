Novak Djokovic Announces Injury Issue but Denies Details After Wimbledon Loss to Jannik Sinner

Just before the star of the epic SF clash between the seven-time champion, Novak Djokovic, and the current world number one, Jannik Sinner, several tennis experts shared their predictions for this match. But surprisingly, most of them were heavily inclined towards the Serb. For example, Djokovic’s former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, said, “He’s never lost to Sinner here…Novak has already beaten him twice. For me, Novak is the favourite, as sentimental as that may sound.” Even when Roger Federer was asked to make a prediction for this match, he said, “I think Novak.” But Jannik Sinner had other plans! He literally outclassed Djokovic in every department.

The Italian defeated Djokovic by 6-3,6-3,6-4. We’ve already seen these two struggling a bit with some injury concerns ahead of this match. Although Sinner sailed through this match comfortably, was there something that hindered Djokovic’s performance in this match? Well, after the match in his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic revealed a few things about it. What did he say?

When asked how physically compromised he felt in this match, Djokovic said, “Quite a bit. It wasn’t a pleasant feeling on the court. But I don’t want to talk about in details of my injury and whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. That’s it. He’s in the finals, he was too strong. I feel disappointed I wasn’t able to move as well as I thought or hoped I would.”