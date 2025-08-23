Novak Djokovic Calls Out Top Players as Scheduling Rift Deepens Before US Open

Top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and many others have stood against the two-week Masters format. With the longer Masters 1000 events, players complained of a quality drop. There’s an increased risk of injury. There’s less time to rest, train, and recover. Basically, this format seems to be disrupting the players’ routine. But even though these concerns are real, Novak Djokovic doesn’t really side with the top players.

With his focus on the Grand Slams, Djokovic hasn’t really appeared in any event since Wimbledon. Talking about it in the press conference ahead of the US Open, he said, “To be frank with you, I don’t enjoy the two-week master’s events anymore. It’s just way too long for me.” As per him, the tennis world now has 12 Grand Slams. And it’s all because the Masters events have also turned into two-week events. He simply doesn’t have the motivation to chase the rankings and build up points. Of course, the four Grand Slams are a different story altogether. But at the end of the day, Djokovic claimed, “I don’t have any schedule other than Slams to be honest.”

Of course, he wasn’t alone in feeling this way. Many players have added to the discontent with the new format of the Masters tournaments. But can the tennis world switch back to its former schedule? Well, Novak Djokovic doesn’t think so. He pointed out, “Unless all the masters events come together and the ATP board on the tournament sides is supportive of the idea of going back, which I really doubt. I don’t know what the sentiment is from the tournament sides, to be honest. But I’ve noticed that a lot of players, top players, have been, you know, quite opposing the new change of the almost two-week events at the masters level.” Unfortunately, Djokovic isn’t completely supportive of the players’ ways.

He continued, “I support the players, but in the end of the day when the players needed to be active and when there was a time of negotiations and decision-making, players weren’t participating enough.” According to Djokovic, the players were quick to express themselves, but failed to appear and put their opinion forward in official conversations and meetings. Needless to say, Novak Djokovic knew that it was a difficult task. But it’s also the necessary thing to do.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships – Day 2 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays in the Mens singles first round match against Alexandre Muller of France not seen during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England.

This is a developing story…

