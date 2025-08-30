Novak Djokovic Clears Air on Worrying Injury After Creating History at US Open

Throughout 2025, Novak Djokovic has had to deal with multiple injuries at almost all the tournaments he competed in. From tearing a leg muscle during the Australian Open to a physio assessment following a disastrous fall at Wimbledon, the Serb has had a lot thrown at him. And yet, his indomitable spirit shone through every single time. And now, as the 24x Grand Slam winner blitzes into the fourth round of the 2025 US Open, it looks like Djokovic is even more reluctant to let his troubles bog him down.

Following his victory over Cameron Norrie, Novak also attained history, yet again. With his latest victory, Djokovic now boasts the highest hard court Grand Slam wins in the world, with 192 victories. Maybe that’s why he sounded so peppy in his post-match interview on the court. In an Instagram post by the official US Open account, the reporter could be heard asking Djokovic how the latter felt after having won three matches in New York with his back injury. The 38-year-old joked, “It’s alright. Had some ups and downs, you don’t wanna reveal too much to the rivals listening and watching this interview,” as he pointed his fingers at the camera, putting his competition on notice.

“I’m good, man. Young as ever, strong as ever. It’s New York, you know. Even if you’re feeling something, body-wise, the energy that you feel in this court just overrides it, you know,” Djokovic went on with his signature smile.

