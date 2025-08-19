Novak Djokovic Highlights US Open Mixed Doubles Problem Behind Carlos Alcaraz and Others’ Early Exit

The US Open mixed doubles Day 1 is nearly at its end. Big names like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Taylor Fritz, Elena Rybakina, and more have already shown their fate. One by one, they lost their matches to their opponents. The list of exits was surprising. But why? These are players who have gone deep in Grand Slams, some even champions. So why the sudden oust in a mixed doubles event? Well, Novak Djokovic might have the answer!

At 38, the Serbian legend has watched tennis change for more than two decades. His perspective runs deeper than most. Asked about the challenges of switching to doubles, he gave a typically thoughtful response. “I think [singles players] struggle mostly with the return and positioning at the net,” he told ESPN before stepping onto the court with Olga at the US Open. But what exactly was he pointing to?

He broke it down in detail. “[In singles] we normally return to the middle of the court and you start off the rally, you start off the point. But in doubles, if you play someone that understands how to position himself or herself at the net, you’re done, the point is finished. So you kind of have to find those angles and really be precise or maybe chip the return over the player. Those types of things I never practice. So I have to make those adjustments personally, also knowing when to cross, particularly when playing with Olga, trying to understand each other, because we don’t get to play often.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the tricky part. In tennis, skill, grit, and quick thinking can take you far. But most singles players are used to owning the court on their own. One opponent across the net, one game plan in mind. Doubles flips that script. Suddenly, it’s about teamwork. Not just awareness of your opponent—but also of your partner. Chemistry matters. Coordination matters. A good team can go the distance.

AD

And while doubles may not be Novak Djokovic’s main calling card, his track record has moments worth noting. The 24-time Grand Slam champion owns one ATP Tour doubles title, won at Queen’s in 2010 alongside Jonathan Erlich. He has also stepped up for Serbia in doubles matches at the Davis Cup and ATP Cup, helping secure Serbia’s historic Davis Cup victory in 2010. He has tested his skills in mixed doubles too, partnering with Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic in past Grand Slams and exhibitions.

via Imago MELBOURNE, VIC – JANUARY 17: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during Round 3 of the 2025 Australian Open on January 17 2025, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: JAN 17 Australian Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250117260

Right now, all eyes are on Djokovic’s current pairing with Olga Danilovic. The Serbian duo face a thrilling challenge against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva. Will Novak and Olga outlast them with their combined forces? Only time will tell!

Update: While Nole and Olga fought hard, the victory was the Russian duo’s. Winning the match by 4-2, 5-3!

Could Novak’s recent injury be the reason? He’s been off the court since Wimbledon, where he fell to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Though he’s been off the court for weeks, worries about his form have only grown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Novak Djokovic’s recent video raises alarm for US Open

A viral video from August 17 shows Djokovic still battling discomfort in his right knee. During a practice session in Montenegro, the 38-year-old paused to get some treatment on the same knee that had meniscus surgery last year. Though he’s been training brace-free lately, the clip stirs fresh doubts about whether his body can handle the grind of a Grand Slam.

At Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic took a nasty fall in the quarterfinals against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Leading 40-30, his leg got stuck in the grass as he lunged for a shot. He stayed down in pain for several seconds but managed to get up and finish the match. Nole called it a “nasty fall” and said, “I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass court career, but obviously, body is not the same today like it was before. So, I guess the impact of what happened I will feel tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the optimism, Novak lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets. The 24-time Grand Slam champ also withdrew from Cincinnati, citing a “non-medical” reason. This means the three-time US Open winner enters the final major without match play for nearly six weeks. Fans hoped for a comeback, but the latest knee news has cast a shadow.

Out of the mixed doubles event, Djokovic now faces just four days before the US Open begins on August 26. Can this four-time US Open champ pull through and chase his 25th Grand Slam? The countdown is on. Share your thoughts below!