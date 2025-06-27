Novak Djokovic Handed a Brutal Wimbledon Draw as Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper Await a Relishing Victory

Almost a month ago, Novak Djokovic fulfilled one of his dreams to clinch his 100th career title, joining the likes of other tennis greats, including Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors, in that elite 100 Club. But having said that, he is still searching for his 25th major title. Earlier this year, he reached the SF of the AO, but he was forced to give a walkover to Alexander Zverev in that match due to an injury. Seeing his title triumph in Geneva just before the second major tournament of the 2025 season, the tennis world was quite optimistic about his chances at Roland Garros. But even there, he felt one step short of reaching the final. Can he do the undoable at Wimbledon?

Talking about this tournament in particular, Novak Djokovic was recently heard saying, “Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready. I guess my best chances may be Wimbledon to win another Slam..” But looking at his draw in this tournament, things are looking a bit challenging for the Serb at the moment.

Well, if we look at the draw, Djokovic is all set to face Alexandre Muller in the first round, and if he wins that match, he could face another experienced campaigner, Daniel Evans, in the next round before taking on either Alex Michelsen or Chris Eubanks in the third round. Until this, it looks completely fine for the Serb, and he should get through these hurdles. But after that lies the bigger challenges to his 25th major triumph. Alex de Minaur could be his probable opponent in the fourth round, and guess what? If he wins this match, he could face the British star, Jack Draper, in the QF before taking on the world number one, Jannik Sinner, in the SF. Carlos Alcaraz could possibly be his opponent in the final if he manages to outclass all of them until the ultimate battle at SW19.