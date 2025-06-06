Novak Djokovic Ignored as Andre Agassi Singles Out 23YO Star in Unexpected French Open Verdict

There’s something timeless about the charm of Italian men, poised elegance, quiet confidence, and a certain flair that turns heads both on and off the court. And as the French Open surges into its high-stakes semifinal battles, the spotlight isn’t just on forehands and footwork, but also on personality, presence, and passion, especially on the Italian half. With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz preparing for fierce duels against Italy’s finest, the conversation has naturally turned to favorites and form. Yet, when asked to select his most impressive player, tennis legend Andre Agassi chose someone unexpected. Instead, he singled out a 23-year-old Italian whose magic, he believes, shines brightest beyond the baseline: Lorenzo Musetti. Want to know the story?

The Italian Renaissance in professional tennis isn’t just alive, it’s roaring. Top seed Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti have stormed into the French Open semi-finals, igniting memories of a golden era not seen since 1960, when Pietrangeli and Sirola last waved the tricolor this deep into a slam. But this isn’t a fluke, though. It’s a statement. Italy is here to dominate, and the world is watching!

And at the heart of this surge is the mercurial Lorenzo Musetti. With a one-handed backhand forged, like his idol Roger Federer, in fire and a clay-court season laced with brilliance, the 23-year-old has shattered records and risen to 5th in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. He’s painted the tour with flair, reaching semis at all three Masters 1000 clay events. And even before the red dirt of Paris welcomed his footsteps, the Italian had already left an imprint, so much so that even tennis legend Andre Agassi couldn’t help but take notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a world where tennis is measured in grit, grind, and glory, Lorenzo Musetti brings something rare: pure, and unfiltered charm. While the Roland Garros SF lineup is stacked with muscle, movement, and might, it took a legend like Andre Agassi to spotlight what no stat sheet can measure: charisma.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles Second Round – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – July 30, 2024. Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts during his match against Mariano Navone of Argentina. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Speaking on the TNT broadcast yesterday, Agassi veered from the match talk with a twinkle in his eye. “Permission to make a point that is totally off topic. Musetti is the best-looking guy left in the draw. He might be the best-looking guy in the whole tournament before this tournament,” he said: bold and unapologetic!

Agassi didn’t stop there, though. He dipped into a personal moment, revealing a playful exchange rooted in admiration. “I ran into him in New York, and I said, Excuse me, I just introduced myself. I said, Can I just take a picture with you? Because I have to prove to my wife, who doesn’t believe me, that every lady I’ve talked to says, you’re easy on the eyes. So I took a picture next to my big, bald, ugly head, and it’s like, I’ll keep it,” a moment so human, it transcended generations.

Fans have long echoed this sentiment long before Roland Garros. After Lorenzo Musetti’s 5-set triumph over Taylor Fritz last year, it wasn’t just the win people were buzzing about, it was his hair. Untouched by chaos, his locks became legend. One fan even wrote, “I don’t know what’s more impressive from Musetti: reaching his first Slam semi, or having this hair after a 5 set match.”

Despite his impressive off-court achievements, his on-court brilliance is undeniable, but who is the driving force behind his success?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fatherhood fuels Lorenzo Musetti’s stunning tennis rise at Roland Garros

The 23-year-old Lorenzo Musetti has carved out an exceptional clay-court this season, cementing his place among the sport’s elite. The Italian talent reached the final at the Monte Carlo Masters, falling only to his today’s opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, and followed it up with SF runs in both Madrid and Rome. With 19 wins in 22 clay matches this year, he stormed into Roland Garros carrying a career-best ranking of 7th.

Speaking on the source of his newfound focus and success, Musetti offered a heartfelt insight. “It’s a process of growing, not just inside the court but especially off the court. Last year, I became a father. I think that gave me an extra responsibility,” he added. “I now approach things in a more professional way, not just on the court in matches, but in my daily routine.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Musetti also stressed the vital role that structure and discipline now play in his life. “It’s important for me to be in order when I practice, and in my free time, I enjoy my time with my family. Even if they are not here, they are always with me in my heart, so this win is for them,” he added.

With history on his side, can Lorenzo Musetti maintain his calm and conquer Carlos Alcaraz in today’s high-stakes clash? What do you think?