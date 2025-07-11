Novak Djokovic’s Injury Concerns Halt Wimbledon Semi-finals Against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic huffed and puffed his way into the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships. However, facing the World Number Jannik Sinner in the last four was never going to be an easy task for the Serb. It was made more difficult for Djokovic as he faced familiar troubles during the match and was seen in an uncomfortable position.

Sinner dominated the match right from the word go and took a two-set lead. After the second set, Djokovic looked in discomfort, as he was seen holding his knee. Additionally, the physio also came out to check on him as he took a medical timeout. The Serb was clearly facing the effects of a nasty slip during his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Flavio Cobolli and didn’t look in the best of shape to compete. However, after a lengthy conversation with the physio, Djokovic made up his mind to continue and began the third set with a bang, taking a quick 3-0 lead.

This is a developing story…