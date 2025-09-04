Novak Djokovic Issues Nick Kyrgios Blunt Warning on Tennis Future: “Little Less Drinking”

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios began their bittersweet relationship with “no respect” and “cringeworthy” comments. But things turned for the better when the Aussie star defended his 38-year-old rival after authorities deported him from Australia over the visa and vaccination debacle. Soon, they became friends, as Djokovic found a glimmer of respect for Kyrgios. Since then, we have seen multiple instances where they have showcased friendliness towards each other. And now, with the Australian withdrawing from the US Open, the Serbian star wishes for nothing but Kyrgios’ return. But all of that came with a blunt warning.

During a recent conversation with Clay, Djokovic revealed that Kyrgios loves to send him videos from nightclubs and bars, even though he hasn’t responded to the last video yet. Talking about the videos, he said, “He’ll go to a party, bump into one of ours, they’ll say: ‘Nick, you Serb!’ Then they hug, drink, and he sends me the videos.” But while that goes on in the chats, it’s pretty clear that Djokovic misses Kyrgios on the court. Of course, it’s his recurrent wrist, ankle, and knee injuries that have kept him away from court. As for the US Open, this is the third straight year the Australian has missed the last Grand Slam tournament of the season. But according to Djokovic, the Aussie lacks discipline and neglects his body.

Novak Djokovic claimed, “Unfortunately, he didn’t have the discipline that was required, but if he had 30 percent – and he has five percent – he’d be Top 10 easily. He played a Wimbledon final without warm-up, without serious training, without a coach, and beat all of us at the top.” And then came the subtle warning. The Serbian continued, “He has so much talent and potential, he could have done incredible things, but neglecting his body brought him where he is… I wish him all the best, and maybe a little less drinking and sending those videos.”

He also discussed one of the conversations that Kyrgios had with Alexander Bublik. And it was all about a “Battle of the Sexes” against Aryna Sabalenka. Needless to say, the Serbian seemed pretty fond of the matchup. But for that to happen, Kyrgios needs to return after recovering from his injury. Weighing in on that, Novak Djokovic stated, “I hope he can finish his career on the court. It would be a shame if injuries prevented him from playing at least a few more big tournaments.”.

Now that we know what Djokovic thinks of the Australian star, did you know that the Serb’s family has revealed their intention to do something good for Nick Kyrgios? Yes, and it came with an open invitation.

Novak Djokovic and family express their gratitude for Nick Kyrgios’ support

Nick Kyrgios publicly defended Djokovic when the Serbian found himself in troubled waters three years ago. Despite being an Australian himself, Kyrgios lashed out at the Australian authorities for the problems they caused for Djokovic. And this got him a salutation from the 24-time Grand Slam winner. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old thanked his rival-turned-friend and stated, “You were one of the very few colleagues on the tour that stood up, that used his platform, used his voice to support and that’s something I’ll never forget and since that moment, our relationship has gotten better.”

But the gesture was not lost on his family. Djordje Djokovic invited Kyrgios to their hometown as a token of gratitude. The former tennis player stated, “I want to bring Nick Kyrgios to Belgrade, to thank him for supporting Novak, Belgrade, and Serbia. He is an entertainer, he doesn’t mince his words and he will always express his opinion, whatever it may be. But above all, he is a serious athlete and tennis player. I hope that he will come to the Serbia Open before he finishes his tennis career.”

Needless to say, it’s a story that has often inspired athletes to treat each other with kindness and respect. But what do you think of the relationship between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

And while you talk about that, don't miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!