Novak Djokovic Issues Strong Message to Stan Wawrinka as the 40-Year-Old Discusses Retirement Plans After Basel Exit

Despite the inevitable questions about retirement that follow a 40-year-old ranked outside the world’s top 150, Stan Wawrinka’s 2025 season has been defined not by results, but by a profound declaration of passion. But following a second-round defeat against Casper Ruud at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, the three-time Grand Slam champion said, “Unfortunately I can’t hold it for very long.”

He further added, speaking about the competition, “The level is good overall, I did two solid games. That was a bit of my fear when I came here: to have a non-match, he admits. Finally, I am happy with my tournament. Casper is ten years younger than me, he is right in the middle of his career while I am fighting as best I can to maintain a decent level. I mainly take the positive, rather than the disappointment of defeats. Because there are more and more of them, we have to accept it.”

However, the Swiss tennis star also jumped on social media to share why he keeps on competing. This message really got a strong reaction from none other than one of his biggest rivals and friends, Novak Djokovic. The Serb shared Wawrinka’s Instagram post on his story, tagging him and simply saying, “Stan The Man.” But what exactly did the Swiss player write?

Wawrinka kicked off his Instagram post with just one word: “PASSION.” “A strong liking, desire, or devotion to an activity. When I started playing tennis at 8 years old, it was just a game. Then it became my passion. My dream was to one day became a professional tennis player,” he wrote about how his dream was to one day become a professional tennis player, sharing what that word really means to him and how his journey in tennis began.

Wawrinka further shared, “I know that as an athlete, people like to think they know when it’s time for your to stop. People believe that when you get older, when you don’t play at the same level, don’t have the same ranking or same result, you should stop. As much as I’m a competitor, as much as I love to win, It’s not always about that. Passion is not always about the results – it’s about pushing your limits.”

The Swiss has come to terms with his tennis journey, saying, “I’m ok not to win a Grand Slam anymore. I’m ok with not being top 10 anymore. But I love the process of always pushing my own limits. I know the end of my career will come one day , but until then , I will always give my best fight. To all the fans around the world who support me, To the fans in Basel this week – THANK YOU ❤️🙏🏻🌎🇨🇭🫶🏻 It means the world to me. That’s why I keep pushing myself.”

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 21st October 2025 St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Swiss Indoor Tennis Day 3 Stan Wawrinka SUI in action during the match against Miomir Kecmanovic SRB in the first round PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxEmm

This season for Wawrinka has really set the stage for this strong moment of support. He’s had quite the journey in 2025, competing at various levels. He’s played at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and also took part in some Challenger events, making it to the finals in Aix-en-Provence and Rennes. He also took part in the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte-Carlo and Shanghai, but unfortunately, he couldn’t get past the first round in either one.

Wawrinka’s main point, which really struck a chord with Novak Djokovic and the tennis community, is all about redefining what it means to be an athlete. He talked about the outside pressure athletes face to retire when their rankings and results drop, pushing back against the idea that success is the only reason to keep going.

For Wawrinka, it’s not just about winning big titles or getting back into the top 10 anymore; it’s really about finding that inner satisfaction in the journey and the challenges he faces. He stays driven by the everyday challenge of pushing his limits and putting up his best effort for as long as he can. This way of thinking really changes things, moving the spotlight from seeking approval from others to finding satisfaction within himself. It’s a mindset that lets him pursue his career the way he wants to. But, you know, this isn’t the first time the Serb has given nothing but praise to his rival.

Novak Djokovic’s public acknowledgement of his old rival

Novak Djokovic’s simple yet powerful message in response to Stan Wawrinka’s philosophy is a significant show of respect from one champion to another. It underscores a mutual understanding of what it means to be a professional athlete driven by a deep-seated love for the game, even beyond the glory of victory. The two legends, who have battled in multiple Grand Slam finals, including the 2016 US Open, share a history of fierce competition and the respect that comes from it.

Djokovic has previously referred to Wawrinka, especially prior to their 2019 US Open clash, stating, “We had some great battles over the years everywhere, but particularly here. I lost to him the last time we played on this court, in the final in 2016. He’s a three-time grand slam champion, someone that possesses a game with a lot of power and quality. He’s a great guy, we practice together a lot, so may the best man win.”

However, Djokovic’s recent public backing now serves as a powerful counter to the retirement talks, affirming that a player’s value is not determined by their current ranking alone. In a sport often obsessed with numbers and trophies, Wawrinka’s commitment to passion and Novak Djokovic’s endorsement of it stand as a poignant reminder of the pure love that can fuel a lifelong journey in tennis.