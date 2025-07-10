Novak Djokovic Issues Worrying Injury Update as Jannik Sinner Clash Looms

Novak Djokovic is in his 14th Wimbledon semifinal after he passed Fabio Cobolli’s test on Wednesday. The former World No.1 and 24-time slam king will face the current No.1 Jannik Sinner next. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be an intense showdown between two of the best ATP stars at the moment. One is a GOAT while the other’s on the path to potentially being one. Simply put, the stakes are high for the Serbian who’s chasing his 25th slam trophy at the grass major this week. However, a “nasty fall” during his quarterfinal may have affected his chances against the Italian even before the face-off. Really?

Just when he was about to wrap up the match against Cobolli in the fourth set, leading the game 40-30, Djokovic fell on the ground due to his leg getting stuck in the grass. He was trying to reach for a shot returned by the Italian. For several seconds, he was lying on the court in heavy pain. However, the Serbian soon got up and resumed the match before completing it too. But that fall – it may have triggered an issue. Or has it?

During the press conference on Wednesday, Djokovic revealed, “It was a nasty fall, that happens on the grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass court career, but obviously, body is not the same today like it was before. So, I guess the impact of what happened I will feel tomorrow.” Is there any reason to worry? Even he doesn’t know yet.

via Imago Novak Djokovic takes a fall during his match against Flavio Cobolli to reach a record 14th semi-final at The Championships.

Credits: Twitter

Concluding his reaction, he said, “So let’s see. I am hoping the next 24-48 hours that the severity of what was happening on the court and what happened is not too bad that I’ll be able to play it at my best and free of pain in two days.”

