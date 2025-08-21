Novak Djokovic Labeled ‘Not That Old’ as Ex-Grand Slam Winner Predicts Big US Open Run

In sports, you should never consider one specific number. The age. Because when you do, the outcomes may leave you speechless. Remember how, back in 2022, former professional basketball icon and Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird made a rare WNBA record? At 41, “Vintage Sue” achieved a playoff double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Not to mention she led her team to a 97-84 win over Washington Mystics in that encounter. Now when it comes to the racket sport, the one man who no one should ever doubt is Novak Djokovic. Because when you do, he proves you wrong, the way he did at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At 37, he completed his Career Golden Slam with a historic run. A year later, he’s 38. But the Serbian hardly cares. The 24-time slam king is busy warming up with his racket for an unprecedented, 25th major trophy.

Even his former trainers think twice before raising a finger on his on-court potential. Seems like they know he can wake up straight out of his bed, with no practice, and still make a deep run at slams. And of course, he can very much win them too – if not as frequently nowadays. “If he goes out on the court like that, then he can still win a Slam,” said his ex-trainer Goran Ivanisevic last season. While there were injury concerns looming, Ivanisevic still refrained from doubting the Serbian. “You can never write him off, I would never do that,” he added.

Seems like former WTA icon and compatriot Ana Ivanovic has a similar belief. Despite his aging career and growing competition from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the 2008 French Open queen thinks Djokovic’s still got a likely chance to shine in the upcoming US Open campaign. Talking to Sporty, she dismissed his age as a big hurdle. “I do think so, because he’s just really remarkable. I said his age, but he’s not that old at all – but just to be so mentally strong and still physically very fit,” reported Tennis USA Today on August 21.

Djokovic’s former mixed doubles partner admitted, “he’s been reducing the tournaments he’s been playing, which completely makes sense. But, at the same time, at the final stages, you might need some of that match fitness and so on.” However, “his recovery after matches, his physical strength and mental strength are still there, so I can definitely see him going far.”

Despite not being hundred percent fit, Djokovic was able to make it to the Australian Open semis back in January. Though eventually he was forced to walk off the court due to the persistent hamstring injury. At the Miami Open, too, the 38-year-old managed his way to the summit clash before losing to Czechia’s teenage sensation Jakub Mensik. And eventually, he managed to win his 100th ATP title, right before the French Open, in Geneva.

In Paris and London, the Serbian was able to reach the semis, only to lose against World No.1 Jannik Sinner. In general, his form has been stable, if one has to consider just the slams in 2025. Unfortunately, though, the injury concerns are now starting to paint an uncertain picture, again, right before the hard court challenge in New York.

Novak Djokovic’s injury scare raises alarm ahead of the US Open

Right after his Wimbledon exit, last month, Novak Djokovic opted to skip the Cincinnati Open. It happens to be an important platform, especially when it comes to preparing for the US Open swing. However, the Serbian pulling out of it was not a good sign to say the least. He ensured that the reason was “non-medical”. But then, an unexpected moment surfaced online.

In a viral Reddit clip, few days ago, Djokovic was seen seemingly struggling with his right knee. The video showed him taking a physical treatment during a practice session in Montenegro. In the middle of the training, he was seen taking a break to address the knee. It’s the same that needed him to have a meniscus surgery last year.

All things considered, this update isn’t a positive indication as the US Open is right around the corner. Last month, he admitted that, “I’ve been playing some really good tennis this year. I feel good about myself. I feel confident. I feel motivated to go all the way. Let’s see what happens.” Now that’s the exact question that will keep making rounds leading up to his campaign at the Flushing Meadows.

Do you think his fitness issues will prevent him from capturing the 25th slam. Or will he defy the odds to come out stronger and triumphant?