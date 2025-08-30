Novak Djokovic Leaves Court as Mid-Match Health Struggles Rock US Open Clash

Has age finally caught up with Novak Djokovic? Well, it certainly seems that way. After securing a 5-3 lead against Cameron Norrie in the first set of the third round of the 2025 US Open, Djokovic had to go through an early medical timeout. Needless to say, the entire world was concerned to see the 24x Grand Slam winner struggling with his health. But what’s the reason behind his medical timeout?

It looked like he had trouble with his lower back. He sat on the bench and pointed at it when the on-court physician reached him. Djokovic tried to stretch his back by bending and extending his obliques. But in the end, he had to proceed with an off-court medical timeout. Nevertheless, the tennis community rejoiced when the Serbian star came back to the court to continue his battle against Norrie.

