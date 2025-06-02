Novak Djokovic Lodges a Cheeky Complaint Against PSG After Thrilling French Open Victory

It has been a joyous mood in the French capital lately. A few days ago, PSG won their maiden Champions League trophy as they defeated Inter Milan 5-0 to become the second French club after Marseille to win this continental cup. The celebrations have extended to the French Open as well, which is going on in Paris. Even as Novak Djokovic celebrated PSG’s victory with a heartfelt message to the French crowd, he made a candid revelation after his match today.

Djokovic was up against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the fourth round clash earlier today. Despite battling injury concerns, Djokovic played flawless tennis to notch up a straight set win 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. After his victory, Djokovic congratulated PSG and also had a cheeky complaint against them.

He said, “Congratulations to PSG supporters, the owner of PSG as well. It’s been an incredible season for them. It’s really important for this city to win the Champions League for the first time. It was amazing to be a part of, it was very special. I was playing when PSG were playing, it was a bit complicated, with the noise outside the hotel.”

Interestingly, Djokovic’s match against Filip Misolic was scheduled in the night session around the same time PSG were due to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final. However, Djokovic requested the French Open organizers to shift his match to the day session. But that request was turned down as Djokovic missed out on catching the soccer finale.

Nonetheless, Djokovic made sure to make his presence felt and attended the winning celebrations at Parc des Princes on Sunday night, which was less than 24 hours ahead of his match against Norrie. Some were even surprised by his presence there, with TNT expert Tim Henman saying, “Maybe he’s not that concerned about playing Cam Norrie. The PSG stadium is so close and the security cordons… it was a scene. So for you to be preparing in the middle of a Grand Slam, going for your 25th major, it’s his prerogative, but I certainly was surprised to see that he wanted to get into the middle of that.”

Nonetheless, Djokovic got the job done and notched up his 100th French Open win in style. After his win, he made a candid revelation about his journey ahead.

Novak Djokovic determined to win his 25th Grand Slam trophy

With his win over Norrie, Djokovic joined his fellow rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as the only men to win 100 matches of a single Grand Slam event. While Federer has achieved this feat at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, Nadal has 112 wins at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Djokovic was confident about his performances and made a confident admission after reaching the quarterfinal.

He said, “I feel good. I expect each day to play better and better. I’ve played 12 really good, solid sets so far. Everything is looking good. It’s a good number, a happy number for me. But the 101st victory is the most important (laughs). It’s another victory but it’s obviously not finished here for me. I’m happy to add to the history of this sport that has given me so much. I hope there will be another win in a couple of days.”

Djokovic will next face Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open semifinal. It’ll be interesting to see if the Serb can continue to make history at Roland Garros by winning his 25th Grand Slam trophy here.