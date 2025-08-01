Novak Djokovic Makes Big Investment Ahead of US Open

While Novak Djokovic’s exploits on the court need no explanation, did you know about his off-court exploits? Well, the Serb is a champion there too, especially in the business world. Not many might be aware that he is a successful investor, having put his bet on some renowned companies like UTR Sports and Waterdrop Microdrink. With Djokovic approaching his retirement, the Serb is making some big moves in the business world. Recently, he made a huge investment just weeks before the US Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is a huge fan of soccer and has expressed his fondness for the Italian club AC Milan. Additionally, he has also backed his hometown team, Red Star Belgrade, and often attended matches in the stadium. On this occasion, he became an investor in a leading soccer team in European soccer.

Newly-promoted Ligue 2 club, Le Mans, got its new investors as a Brazilian fund, Novak Djokovic, and Felipe Massa combined to invest on this club. The Brazilian investment firm, Outfield, has acquired a stake in the club, and among the investors is the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. With everything finalized, the decision is set to be released today in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Wimbledon 2025 Day 8, Alex de Minaur v Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Championships 2025 Day 8, 07/07/25 Gentlemens Singles – Round of 16 Centre Court Alex de Minaur v Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic wins in 4 sets PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xMarcxAspland/ThexTimesx NINTCHDBPICT001008255671

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

The investment is set to help Le Mans continue its rise in French soccer. Over the last 10 years, the club has risen from the sixth to the second division and hopes to play in Ligue 1 someday. Interestingly, the next season will mark its 40th anniversary, and the club hopes to return to the first division, where they played between 2004 and 2011.

Meanwhile, Djokovic would hope to align his interest in soccer with his investment in Le Mans. He has often expressed his love for the sport and once said, “I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be. For me, football is second only [to] tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home, we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the tennis front, Djokovic is keen to reignite his bid for a record 25th major trophy. Ahead of the US Open, he received some crucial advice from tennis legend Jimmy Connors.

Jimmy Connors finds Novak Djokovic’s winning mantra

After a turbulent season so far, Djokovic is looking up to the US Open swing for success. Although he has dug deep in Grand Slam tournaments this year, the Serb has failed to reach the summit clash, let alone win the major event. Nonetheless, he will come back rejuvenated after his Wimbledon campaign and received some advice from Jimmy Connors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “Yeah, especially if you look at a guy like Djokovic, you know, he’s gotta monitor his time and the effort that he puts in, because he is the older player on the circuit now. And if he wants to bring his game up and rise to the top when it supposedly is the most meaningful, which would be the US Open, he’s gotta monitor what’s best, but also be able to play some matches too going into the tournament, so you don’t just go in flat.”

Djokovic will next be seen in action at the Cincinnati Open after skipping the National Bank Open. Can he find success in New York? Let us know your views in the comments below.