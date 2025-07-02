Novak Djokovic Makes Bold Wimbledon Claim With One Name Still Haunting His Mind

Novak Djokovic is on the hunt for his 25th slam. He failed to do it in Australia, he couldn’t do it in Paris. Now all eyes are at the All England Club as the 24-time slam king looks to create history. But it seems like there’s one inevitable threat that could hamper his hopes and dreams to become the player with the most number of major titles. After kicking off his 2025 Wimbledon campaign on a winning note, on Tuesday, the Serbian couldn’t help but acknowledge the only rival who’s capable of ruining his chances. Seems like it’s a very familiar face he’s been up against in the last three years.

Djokovic won his first-round battle against Frenchman Alexandre Muller after some struggle. He even had to call his doctor and get treatment to get going and finish the match. Ultimately, he made it happen with a score line of 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2. During the on-court interview, he made his sentiments clear, again, regarding the goal to clinch the 25th slam. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I had a chance.”

Moreover, he also cherished his love for Wimbledon saying, “I’ve had arguably the most consistent success on any Grand Slam here in Wimbledon in the last decade. The last six editions I played, I played six finals.” But then he spilled out the truth, making an honest confession. “So you know, always enjoyed myself playing on this court, except when I played (Carlos) Alcaraz in the last couple of years.” Rightly so. After all, Alcaraz’s bested the Serbian in two successive finals (2023 and 2024) on Centre Court.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 14, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and runner up Serbia’s Novak Djokovic pose for a picture with their trophies after the men’s singles final REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

