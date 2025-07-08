Novak Djokovic Makes Feelings Clear About Roger Federer Watching His Gritty Wimbledon Win

“I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance,” Novak Djokovic had declared, bidding an emotional farewell to the Paris clay and setting sights on Centre Court glory. Since then, the Serbian maestro has marched through Wimbledon with commanding ease, until yesterday. In a dramatic twist, Djokovic nearly stumbled in his R16 clash against a relentless Aussie, reminding everyone that grass courts can be ruthless. On a day when his legendary rival and dear friend, Roger Federer, watched from the Royal Box, Djokovic dug deep, clinched victory, and penned a powerful message to Federer after his gritty triumph.

Novak Djokovic shook off a shaky start under the cloudy Wimbledon skies on Monday, roaring back to outlast a fiery Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and punch his ticket to a record-extending 16th quarterfinal in London. The Centre Court crowd, spoiled by Djokovic’s usual dominance, got a rare taste of tension as the Serbian great dropped his worst opening set ever at SW19. But like a true champion, he recalibrated, reset, and raged through the next three sets with surgical precision to notch his 101st Wimbledon win, and 8th straight trip to the quarters.

However, moments after sealing the hard-fought victory, Djokovic took to X with a playful yet pointed message, acknowledging the challenge and the wind that swirled around the battle. “Tough one today, happy to be through. @alexdeminaur and the wind are not easy to battle! Glad @rogerfederer got to see it 😆 Quarterfinals, idemooo,” he wrote, tipping his hat to the Aussie fighter, and the legend watching from the Royal Box.

