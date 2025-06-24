Novak Djokovic Makes Last-Minute Champion Stop With McLaren Icon as Wimbledon Looms

What happens when one unstoppable force meets the other? It results in a rare crossover. And that’s just exactly what happened hours ago. The 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic is gearing up for his quest of the 25th slam title at Wimbledon. He’s already arrived at the venue to get a look at conditions and invest his time in as many practice sessions as possible. But guess what? Before he kicks off his anticipated campaign at the grass major next month, the Serbian opted to make an unexpected stop at an iconic racing powerhouse.

On June 24, British luxury automobile manufacturer McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown shared an unexpected moment from the McLaren Technology Centre in the United Kingdom. Guess with him there was none other than Novak Djokovic. Welcoming him at McLaren’s hub where all the best car models are finetuned for perfection and excellent results, Brown shared a precious message for Djokovic ahead of his Wimbledon campaign. “Brilliant to welcome tennis legend @DjokerNole to the McLaren Technology Centre – great conversation about what it takes to become a champion and how to stay focused and resilient under pressure. Good luck for @Wimbledon!”

For the uninitiated, Zak Brown became McLaren’s CEO back in 2018. But before taking over the designation, he was also a professional racing driver. His racing career spanned from 1986 to 2013. After his experience in karting, he went on to compete at the Formula Ford 1600, the Opel-Lotus Benelux Serie, Toyota Atlantic Series, and the British Formula Three championship. Plus, he even made appearances at the Indy Lights debut at Laguna Seca Raceway in 1995. Then he raced in the German Formula Three Championship, too, in 1996.

Now as the chief executive officer, he oversees McLaren’s business and strategic direction. He’s also responsible for the operational performance, marketing, and commercial development. Coming back to his meeting with Djokovic, they both even exchanged special items. While the Serbian handed him a tennis racket, Brown gave him a driver’s helmet while offering best wishes for the SW19.

Just like McLaren, Djokovic will look to power his ambition of reaching the 25th slam. At the Wimbledon, he’s looking to amass more than one milestone though.

While the Serbian is eying to become the player with most number of major trophies (currently tied with Margaret Court at 24), he can also hit a unique record this season at the grass slam. If he wins the title eventually, there’s a chance for him to equal a rare feat by his arch rival and former ATP legend Roger Federer. The Swiss Maestro’s brilliance at SW19 was unparalleled. But Djokovic’s got the opportunity now match it.

Novak Djokovic on the brink of mirroring Federer’s Wimbledon record

This year, Novak Djokovic will make his 20th consecutive appearance at the All England Club. The edition in 2020 was canceled due to Covid. While Roger Federer was the last to win the Wimbledon trophy on five consecutive occasions (2003 to 2007), the Serbian also nearly matched him. From 2018 to 2022, he remained the undisputed champion at the grass major, winning the championship four straight times.

In fact, he even reached the finals in last two editions. But Carlos Alcaraz stunned him twice (2023 and 2024) to clinch back-to-back Gentlemen’s trophies at the All England Club. However, the 24-time slam king’s still got a lot to play for. Especially when it comes to matching Federer’s rare Wimbledon milestone.

For the uninitiated, the 20-time slam champion won a total of eight Wimbledon titles. But that’s not the only feat Djokovic’s chasing, set by the Swiss Maestro. The latter happens to be the only ATP player in history to win 100 matches at two different slams. At the Australian Open, he won 102 of his 108 encounters. And at the Wimbledon, he clinched victories in 105 of his 113 matches.

At the moment, Djokovic has won over 100 matches only at the Roland Garros. Earlier this month, he completed this feat after winning the fourth round battle against Cameron Norrie on the Parisian clay. Overall, his record in Paris is 101-4 after this year’s edition. Now in Wimbledon, he’s won 97 of his 109 matches. If he wins his first three encounters at the All England Club, he will become only the second man after Federer to amass more than 100 match victories at two different Grand Slam tournaments.

What are your thoughts on the Serbian's chances at the 2025 Wimbledon? Will he manage to pull off the magical figure of 25 majors?