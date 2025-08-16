Novak Djokovic Net Worth 2025: Prize Money, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

How many players, GOAT in their prime time, can remain in the top 10 even in their late thirties? Not many. Well, Novak Djokovic is one of those few. And while he failed to beat Jannik Sinner in the semis of both the French Open and Wimbledon this year, let’s not forget that he also made it to the Australian Open semifinals and reached the Miami Open final despite an eye injury.

Not to mention that only last year, he won his first Olympic gold medal in Paris. In 2023, Djokovic even won three Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, US Open) and reached 24 major titles, the most by any player in the Open Era. Since debuting in January 2003 at a Futures event in Oberschleißheim, let’s just say that this Serbian has covered a long road to become one of the best. Apart from the sport itself, he’s also made sure to give back to his community through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, something that is backed by his strong net worth.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2025?

Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2025 sits at around $240 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Ever since Djokovic reached ten finals in 2009, won five titles, and then conquered the Davis Cup with Serbia in 2010, he has been considered of elite status. One can say that after that point is when the bigger bucks started to come in.

Sure, there have been a few hiccups on the road. Like when he suffered an elbow injury in 2017, and an early Australian Open exit disrupted his season. But as they say, every setback is an opportunity for a mind-blowing comeback. And so it seemed for him. In the coming year, not only did he return to win Wimbledon and the US Open, but Djokovic also secured a long-term deal with Lactose, which now adds $7.5 million to his career earnings annually.

How much prize money and career earnings does Novak Djokovic have?

Till now, Novak Djokovic has earned a whopping $188,934,053 in prize money alone. This is also the highest in ATP history, with his rival Rafael Nadal coming in second. This year alone, he has earned $3,400,133 in singles and $12,930 in doubles, reaching the Australian Open semifinals ($1,100,000) and Miami Open final ($597,890). His peak year was 2015, when he made $21.1 million from three Grand Slams and six Masters titles.

Source of Income / Source Of Earning Estimated Total Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $188,934,053 million Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $3,413,063 Brand Endorsements $25-34 million annually (Lacoste, Asics, Hublot, etc.) Total Career Earnings $240-300 million

Which brands sponsor Novak Djokovic in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Novak Djokovic has been tied to Head rackets since 2001. The partnership is one of the longest in tennis and earns him around $7.5 million each year. He plays with a custom PT113B1 model that is painted to look like the Graphene 360+ Speed Pro.

In terms of apparel, Lacoste has been his biggest backer since 2017, as mentioned. The French brand features his personal logo on all his tournament outfits and even opened a court in Belgrade in 2025. Reports suggest an extension is being negotiated.

Asics joined his portfolio in 2018. The Japanese shoemaking company replaced Adidas and immediately launched the Novak Gel Resolution, a line of shoes with his name. In 2021, he partnered with Hublot, which launched a 2024 Big Bang Unico watch that incorporated details from his racket and match apparel. More recently, Waterdrop brought him on in 2023 as both investor and ambassador, with their logo appearing on his shirt at major tennis tournaments, including Grand Slams.

Aman Resorts signed him in 2024 as a Global Wellness Advisor, and later that year, Qatar Airways added him as a Global Brand Ambassador. Their logo now sits on his sleeve, and he promotes their events like the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. In mid-2025, Joe & The Juice made him both a shareholder and Health & Wellness Ambassador, with an emphasis on Serbian expansion.

Across his career, Novak Djokovic has also had major deals with Uniqlo and Seiko. By 2024, Forbes estimated his off-court earnings at $25 million for the year, with $277 million in endorsements earned from 2015 to 2024. And who knows, maybe there’s more to come.