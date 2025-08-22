Novak Djokovic Partners With Multi-Million Dollar Brand That Aided His Recovery Days Before US Open

Novak Djokovic may not be a hot favorite at the upcoming US Open, but he is surely in front of everyone’s radar. The Serb is chasing an elusive 25th major title, and while it may not come easily for him, he is doing every bit to succeed. This can be seen from his preparations ahead of the tournament, giving his all on the court. Moreover, days before the start of the tournament, Djokovic took a major step by tying up with a renowned athleisure brand.

Earlier today, it was reported that Djokovic has joined Incrediwear as an investor and a global brand ambassador. With Djokovic acquiring a significant stake in the American company, the brand, which deals in bioactive infrared fabric technology for athlete recovery and performance, will have a significant reach due to Djokovic’s popularity all across the globe.

Interestingly, it was last year when Djokovic came across this brand while recovering from his knee problems. The Serb was looking for ways to aid his recovery following surgery, and Incrediwear was a perfect match for him. As a result, Djokovic decided to invest in the brand, which uses technology to aid the athletes in their performances and recovery after injuries.

With Djokovic approaching the brand for the partnership, the CEO of Incrediwear, Jackson Corley, was extremely thrilled. He said, “When one of the world’s greatest athletes reaches out because our product made a difference, that’s the power of real results. Novak shares our belief that recovery is the foundation of performance, and we’re proud to welcome him as both an investor and brand ambassador.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic decided to skip the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters and focus on his training. Even Andy Roddick was left stunned after watching the Serb’s practice sessions and praised his determination.

Andy Roddick in awe of Novak Djokovic’s preparations for the US Open

Recently, Djokovic trained with Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows in his final preparation for the US Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion looked razor-sharp and gave Zverev a run for his money. Even Roddick followed the Serb’s training session and opened up about his chances in the coming days.

He said, “Novak Djokovic, I mean, he is kind of playing tennis this year, and he has made three semi-finals in Grand Slams at 38 years old. It’s unbelievable. I was watching him right before we came over to this stage, and even in practice, there is never a shot that looks panicked. It’s always under control. He has not played since Wimbledon and was practising with Zverev. I saw him break him twice in practice. It’s just unbelievable what he is still doing, and if any journalist asks him when he is going to retire, he should just say when I’m not one of the best players in the world any more and save himself that question over and over again.”

Djokovic is the seventh seed at the US Open and will open his campaign against Learner Tien. Although he isn’t a hot favorite to lift the title there, one can rule him out at their own peril.