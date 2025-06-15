Novak Djokovic Reveals Life-Altering Announcement as Private Relocation Plan Unfolds

For 15 years, Novak Djokovic called Monaco home. From 2005 to 2020, he lived there with his longtime partner Jelena, whom he married in 2014. When the pandemic hit, the couple shifted base to a quiet villa in Marbella, Spain. But the Serbian tennis star isn’t done moving. He’s got a new destination in sight, and it’s a sun-drenched one. This time, the Djokovics are heading to the Greek lands.

Djokovic’s admiration for Greece has been no secret. Way back in 2009, during a fiery Australian Open match against Marcos Baghdatis, the crowd erupted in support of both players. Djokovic, moved by the energy, told the fans, “I’ve never experienced anything like this. Rival fans chanting my name together. But we’re Orthodox brothers.”

Now, 15 years later, Novak Djokovic is taking that love one step further. According to Greek media reports, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is preparing to relocate to Athens permanently from September. The move will be made official through Greece’s Golden Visa residency program, which allows non-EU citizens to live in the country in exchange for investment. Jelena, their son Stefan, and daughter Tara are reportedly all set to make the transition. As per Proto Thema, the family is currently house-hunting in Athens’ leafy northern suburbs. However, the final decision could hinge on which English-speaking private school they select for their kids.

Between matches and training blocks, Djokovic will use Athens as his new home base. The idea is to regroup there whenever he isn’t globetrotting for tournaments. A recent dinner with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Kolonaki has only intensified the chatter around this relocation.

The 38-year-old has long been a national hero in Serbia. Ever since his first Slam win in 2008, he’s unified the country like few others. The chant “Idemo Nole!”—which means “Let’s go, Nole!”—has echoed in households and sports bars alike during his big matches.

But his relationship with Serbian leadership has hit a rough patch. Novak Djokovic once had vocal support from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, especially during the infamous 2022 Australian Open visa saga. Vucic even backed plans for a Djokovic museum in Belgrade. But recently, that warmth seems to have cooled. In November 2024, a devastating rail accident in Novi Sad triggered a wave of student-led protests across Serbia. Djokovic didn’t stay silent. On December 18, he posted on X, “As someone who deeply believes in the power of youth and their desire for a better future, I believe it’s important that their voices are heard. Serbia has enormous potential, and its educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak.”

That message didn’t sit well with the government. While Djokovic still has philanthropic and business interests in Serbia, and his extended family remains in Belgrade, the capital is no longer part of his plans for raising children.

Jelena, in particular, was said to be keen on a different environment for the family. Athens, with its warm climate, proximity to Serbia, and daily flights to Belgrade, ticked all the boxes. Add the Serbian star’s historic fondness for the country, and the decision almost made itself.

But even as he plants roots in Greece, Novak Djokovic’s eyes are firmly fixed on London—just in time for a chorus of an American tennis legend to weigh in on his Wimbledon prospects.

American tennis legends predict Novak Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon

The 38-year-old reached the semifinals at Roland Garros this year, showing solid form before being ousted by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian defeated him in straight sets: 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), in a match that could signal the end of Novak Djokovic’s clay-court days. As he left Court Philippe Chatrier, he bent down to touch the clay, placed a hand over his heart, and waved to the crowd. He later hinted that this might’ve been his last French Open.

Now, the grass calls. “Wimbledon is my childhood favourite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready,” Djokovic said.

It’s a surface where he has excelled, winning seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles on the lawns of the All England Club. However, he has lost in the last two finals, both to Carlos Alcaraz. He’s looking for redemption and a shot at history: Grand Slam title number 25.

Will he get it? Some tennis veterans weighed in. Jimmy Connors said, “Sure? Why not? His success on all the Grand Slam surfaces has been pretty amazing, let’s face it.” But Sam Querrey had a different take: “I don’t think Novak [Djokovic] can win a Major if he has to beat Carlos [Alcaraz] and [Jannik] Sinner.”

Jack Sock added a more nuanced view and said, “I am excited to see Novak at Wimbledon because it’s on grass and I think his game and his age, the points are going to be shorter and he will be able to do a bit more damage from the baseline.”

So as he prepares for another Wimbledon run, he’s also preparing for a life change off the court. Athens awaits. But first—Centre Court. Can Novak Djokovic make history at Wimbledon?