Novak Djokovic Reveals Retirement Plans as He Hints at Drastic Career Change

Last month, when Novak Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, he insisted that it wasn’t bad fortune but “just age.” Post that, he started mulling over an important conundrum about his retirement and said, “When you reach your thirty, you start counting your days to your retirement. I’m thirty-eight year, How far can I go? How long can I push my own limits?” The Serbian star is yet to find an answer to those questions. But one thing he is most certain about: his post-retirement plans.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion already hinted that when he does decide to hang up his racket, he’d be keen to coach. He jokingly said, “My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach [Joao] Fonseca.” However, off late, it seems like that the 38-year-old is also keen on venturing more into health and wellness sector after he retires.

On August 25th, in an episode of ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’, the Serbian discussed several nooks and crannies about his healthcare vision. When the British-Indian author asked Djokovic about his upcoming supplement brand—Sila, for hydration, he explained why the backup. “I was hearing early on from not just tennis players. Established tennis players who were retired and shared their experience of post-career with me…Particularly the struggles they had if they had not prepared themselves for that transition,“ said Djokovic.

Then, sharing the emotional toll retirement has on an athlete, he continued, “It’s going to be a sad day for me when I leave tennis, and it’s going to be very emotional, I know that. But what I’m talking about is basically the adrenaline that also needs to be filtered or re-channeled somewhere…I feel like you need a challenge.“ Obviously, by challenge he meant something that would keep him feeling like playing tennis. And what better than having a business to scale to keep you mentally occupied? Interestingly, Novak Djokovic also mentioned another brand he’s working on.

Novak Djokovic’s up-and-coming healthcare project

About twelve years ago when Djokovic was at the business lounge of the Dubai Airport he came across a concept of ‘Sleeping Pods.’ Explaining its working prototype to the host Jay Shetty, he mentioned that it helps the travellers with stretched layovers to feel energized and refreshed. Hence, the Serbian started capitalizing on the idea and soon he will be launching his own product. “I have another very interesting project. It’s called Regenesis Pod. We’ve been working on it for six years and are launching later this year” he added.

In fact, the pod combines multiple modalities including light therapy, sound frequency, pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF), aromatherapy, crystal energy and infrared heat to promote rapid physical and mental recovery.

In July 2025, Djokovic said, “Across the expanse of my career, I’ve been in constant pursuit of any incremental edge that drives consistent peak performance and keeps me at the top of my game. That journey has brought me here. I’m delighted to present Regenesis, a convergence of leading-edge technologies that shall enable many others to discover their best selves.”

Moreover, Qatar Airways has been named as one of the first official partners, with the airline’s staff and travellers set to benefit from its treatment. Djokovic is making other inroads in the wellness industry, becoming a global wellness advisor to luxury boutique hospitality brand Aman. He entered a multi-year partnership with Aman last year to curate a range of holistic Longevity Pathway retreats.

Perhaps, while the timeline of his retirement is uncertain, the 38-year-old is clear about his long-term post-retirement plans. And, he is owning all of his ventures like he owns his beloved arena of tennis – like a iron grip.