Novak Djokovic Reveals the Main Reason Why Tennis Players Are on Antidepressants

Novak Djokovic has always been open about the huge mental health challenges that come with being at the top of the tennis world. He usually talks about his journey as more than just a physical fight; it’s really about an ongoing internal struggle too.

“I might appear locked in, but there is a storm inside. The biggest battle is always raging inside. You have your doubts and fears. I feel it every single match. Nothing but mindset. ‘Just think positive thoughts, be optimistic, there is no room for failure.’ It is impossible (to think like that). You are a human being,” he once explained, highlighting the inner struggle that lay beneath his strong exterior.

Djokovic’s honest admissions do two things: they shine a light on the hidden struggles that elite athletes face and help make conversations about mental health in sports more open and accepted. Throughout the years, Djokovic has been there for other players dealing with mental health challenges that have caught the public’s attention. He complimented Naomi Osaka for putting her well-being first instead of focusing on media duties, saying that just because someone is brilliant on the court doesn’t mean they’re free from personal pressure.

“I support her,” he said. “I think she was very brave to do that. I’m really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally.” These comments show his human side and highlight how fragile the mental health of elite athletes can really be. The Serbian tennis star isn’t shy about bringing up the mental health challenges they deal with on a daily basis, reminding the community time and again.

In a recent conversation with journalist Sasa Ozmo as seen on his X profile, Novak Djokovic opened up about how social media really impacts tennis players’ mental health. He mentioned, “The first thing that comes to mind is that social media is extremely present and largely dictates the mood and daily rhythm of an athlete — especially young ones, but older ones too. Everyone is on social media, and you can get lost there, get too attached to comments, to what someone types on a keyboard or phone… and that hurts. It’s not trivial. That’s something we need to talk about seriously.”

Being constantly bombarded with internet views might distort one’s view of themselves and their mental stability. Djokovic points out that it’s not just playful teasing or innocent remarks; for young athletes, the constant online chatter can really heighten feelings of doubt, distraction, and stress. So, the Serbian tennis star has been pretty open about his mental health struggles, but he’s also been dealing with a bunch of rumors lately.

Novak Djokovic is reaching the final stages of his career

Time moves fast. That’s pretty clear. The Serbian once had big dreams in the tennis world, as he really wanted to make a name for himself, and he did just that the moment he turned pro in 2003. After decades of hard work, Novak Djokovic has become who he is today. Now, as he approaches the twilight of his career, there’s been a lot of chatter in the tennis world about what’s next for him. What’s the big question? When will his last dance be?

Brushing aside all the chatter about Djokovic’s tennis future, his former coach Goran Ivanisevic mentioned, “The other day he and Tsitsipas practiced together. It was a joy to watch, especially now that I’m on the other side. When I was his coach, it was great, but you’re always focused—what will he say, what to look for. Now I could just enjoy it. Such ease of movement, ease of play—the ball flies at 300 km/h thanks to his technique and timing. If you look at that, he can play until LA. Motivation is another matter—showing up, training—he’s 38. But here, he looks ready, playing well. I get the sense he sees his opportunity.”

So, there was this recent practice session where Djokovic was hitting with Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Ivanisevic pointed out how effortless it seemed for the Serbian tennis star. He was getting himself ready for Wimbledon, and the former coach also pointed out that this prestigious tennis event might not be the only one Djokovic shows up at. With his determination, he could find himself at the US Open or even competing in the LA Olympics in 2028.