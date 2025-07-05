Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Spotlight in an Adorable Record-Breaking Wimbledon Moment

Novak Djokovic may be the master of tennis. But there are some things in which he has to give props to his daughter. After all, they are a family of Champions. The Djokovic camp is happy and jolly and marching on towards Mission GS 25 in ruthless fashion. But they know how to mix it up—work and play. And amidst the celebration of 100 career Wins at Wimbledon, it’s his daughter, Tara, who’s winning the hearts. And here’s how.

As the third-round match against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic finished, The Tennis Letter shared a clip of the post-game on-court interview. However, the caption read, “Novak Djokovic’s daughter showing the Wimbledon crowd how to pump it up after her dad’s win 😂 Adorable 🥹.” Well, it all involves Djokovic’s new celebration this year. When asked about it, the 7-time Wimbledon Champion went, “It’s called pumpa in our language and ‘pump it up’ in English.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Continuing, he added, “There’s a song with my kids, and look, my daughter is doing it right now.” And as the cameras shifted to Tara, his proud father set the stage to take it away. “You want to show it, darling? You want to show me how it goes?” And the 8-year-old, like a seasoned performer, promptly did the native Serbian dance, as the crowd absolutely came alive in joy. These little moments are what make the sport wholesome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Djokovic, he has no qualms about admitting it: “She’s the master.” This is the theme for the Serb this year, and he hopes to keep on pumping it up to his record-equaling 8th Wimbledon Title.

The story is developing…